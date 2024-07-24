Horse left to die in ‘unbearable mud’ now recovering at horse rescue charity

A pony that was left for dead when it was rescued from a muddy, unused field is now on a journey to full health, heartwarming photos have revealed.

The pony, named Philo, was found exhausted alongside two others by volunteers from equine welfare charity, Saving Abandoned Fly-Grazing Equines (SAFE), which is supported by Bradford-based equestrian specialist, Harry Hall. The volunteers were called to the development land in Berkshire in March of this year, in what was later described as ‘one of the worst cases of neglect’.

The team of SAFE volunteers, who give up their time for free to help horses in need, found Philo emaciated with a huge parasite burden and suffering from liver and gut damage on top of strangles, a highly contagious upper respiratory tract infection caused by a bacteria. After rescuing him and transferring him to SAFE’s rescue facility in Reading, Philo was given urgent vet treatment and the loving care he needed in order to begin his rehabilitation.

Philo was introduced to a specialist diet to build his strength through re-feeding, meaning little and often feeds. Three months later, Philo is now much healthier and has fully recovered from strangles.

Before (left) and after (right) of Philo, a one-year-old horse rescued by SAFE in March 2024

Speaking about Philo’s rescue, Alison, Trustee and Founder at SAFE, explains: “Philo and two other ponies were abandoned on a disused piece of development land that had a river running through it, so it was constantly flooded! All the ponies were feral youngsters, Philo being only a year old, and we rescued them from the muddy, dreadfully flooded field on a very cold and wet day. It had become a life or death situation for them.

“With no viable food and at risk of getting stuck in the mud, we went in and got them off the land - they were in a very poor state and it’s taken three months to get them healthier. Thankfully after lots of handling and specialist care, Philo’s companions are ready to enjoy a forever home, and Philo is doing much better and should be ready in the Autumn for us to find his special someone.”

SAFE relies solely on donations to fund its rescue operations and much of its recent work has been made possible thanks to its charitable partnership with leading equestrian brand, Harry Hall.

As Harry Hall's exclusive charity partner for 2024, SAFE benefits from a host of fundraising efforts coordinated by the equine specialist, including monetary contributions and the donation of unsold clothing, horse equipment and supplements. The equestrian brand is also assisting Alison and her team at SAFE with providing a care package to support Philo in his recovery.

Speaking about how being Harry Hall’s charity partner has impacted SAFE, Alison added: “We’re so grateful to the team at Harry Hall and its members. We can only do our work through support from partners such as them and the money raised by the team so far this year has allowed us to continue to rescue horses across Berkshire, Surrey and further afield and campaign for their welfare, making sure no horse is left abandoned.”

SAFE was founded in 2014, by a small group of horse-loving volunteers. The charity aims to help horses and ponies who have been abandoned or neglected keeping them ‘SAFE’ and away from harm.

Liz Hopper, CEO at Harry Hall added: “We’ve been working with SAFE since the start of the year after they were voted to be our charity partner of the year by our One Club members and the wider equestrian community. It’s fantastic to see how our support helps Alison and her team to rescue and rehabilitate equines such as Philo.

“To date we have raised almost £3,000 and contributed multiple care packages to help horses and ponies rescued by the SAFE team with specific rehabilitation needs. At Harry Hall we’re committed to supporting SAFE as it continues its tireless work to save equines in need from often dire situations, and are dedicated to raising further funds for the charity throughout the remainder of the year to help fund its hugely valuable work.”