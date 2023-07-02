All Sections
Hospital's touching tribute to young Yorkshire nurse Kay Murgatroyd after her death from cancer at just 24

Heartfelt tributes have been paid to a "brave" young nurse who has died after first being diagnosed with cancer at just 17.
By Ruby Kitchen
Published 2nd Jul 2023, 14:20 BST
Updated 2nd Jul 2023, 14:20 BST

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals, confirming the death of Kay Murgatroyd at the age of 24, said she was a "beloved" colleague.

Ms Murgatroyd was diagnosed with a form of lung cancer, called anaplastic lymphoma kinase positive, when she was just a teenager. After the care she herself had received, the trust said, the calling to give back to the NHS had "burned brightly" within her.

Determined to pursue her dreams, she had completed her nurse training at college and then Sheffield Hallam University all while undergoing treatment.

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals confirmed the death of young nurse Kay MurgatroydDoncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals confirmed the death of young nurse Kay Murgatroyd
In a statement, colleagues spoke of their heartbreak as they shared confirmation of her death.

"Throughout her battle with this illness, Kay displayed an unwavering strength and an indomitable spirit," they said. "Though Kay's time on this earth was brief, sadly spanning just 24 years, she left an indelible impression on all who had the privilege of knowing her.

"She faced her own mortality with bravery and embraced life with an unyielding passion, cherishing every moment and filling the world around her with love and compassion."

Ms Murgatroyd had joined teams at Doncaster Royal Infirmary S10 after qualifying as a nurse in 2021. Here, said colleagues, she had found the inspiration to make a difference to the lives of others every single day.

Sharing their condolences with the young nurse’s family, friends and loved ones, they said the impact she made and the memories she leaves behind will never be forgotten.

"Kay's too-soon departure leaves an ache in our souls, a void that can never be fully filled," they said.

"But let us also celebrate her life, her resilience, and the legacy she leaves behind. Let her memory serve as a reminder to us all that life is a precious gift, and it is up to us to make the most of every moment we are given.

"To Kay's friends, family and loved ones, we share our deepest condolences. We also share our thanks for sharing Kay with us. May she rest in peace."

