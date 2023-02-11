How an old quarry play area has survived despite the devastation the closing of the mines caused

A deprived council estate in Yorkshire has been home to former miners and their families since the 1960s - but while the pit closures have had a devastating impact on the area, there has been one long-lasting rainbow in the community which has survived.

“It’s a hidden gem. It’s a safe haven,” said Holly Corbett who runs The Old Quarry Adventure Playground in Knottingley also known as ‘The Addy.’

The Warwick Estate where The Addy is based was built in the 1960s to house many miners and their families who worked at Kellingley Pit.

“There were families from Scotland, Yorkshire, and Durham who all lived here. It was a great community back then. It’s never been the same again,” said 85-year-old Anna Moffat who now volunteers in the kitchen at The Addy.

The Old Quarry Adventure Playground, aka The Addy.

Anna and some of the members from the elderly lunch group and bingo were reminiscing over the local SYD working men’s club which is now closed.

But fortunately The Addy remains and it’s more than the area’s only adventure playground. The site plays host to elderly lunch and bingo clubs, provides families with support as well as plenty of play and learning opportunities for “young ones to keep out of trouble”.

Anna added: “This is the one place where the community comes together. It’s like a family here. We’d be lost without it.”

Prior to The Addy, which was originally named Warwick Adventure Playground when it was set up in 1972, it was a Quarry where the children from the mining families in the area would venture down to play.

The Old Quarry Adventure Playground, aka The Addy.

“Parents needed a safe haven for their children to play so a parents’ committee decided to build it into a safe place to play and it evolved into a wonderful provision that meets the needs of local families, spanning generations. Last year was our 50th anniversary,” said Holly, centre manager who has worked at the site for the past 13 years.

But over the past 50 years, it has developed into a one-stop shop for the local

community to access support, outdoor activities and volunteering opportunities.

Holly added: “A lot of the people struggle with their mental health and there is nowhere else to go because so many services have closed - the Addy has become a lifeline for people"

The Old Quarry Adventure Playground, aka The Addy.

Not only is The Addy a metaphorical rainbow but on entering the gates are painted in rainbow colours, as is a beautiful bench in the car park which is a special tribute to one of the much loved young children who died from an asthma attack.

As you go in through the rainbow gates every corner is filled with community-led artwork and sculptures with a well-equipped adventure playground for children to take risks, and experiment with play in a safe place supported by qualified, experienced playworkers.

Inside the building up to 100 children are fed free school meals daily during the school holidays as well as regularly stay and play and craft sessions, campfire cooking, den building for a range of ages, backgrounds, and additional needs and home educated children.

The playground offers experiences children would not access elsewhere. It is the only adventure playground in the Wakefield District.

The Old Quarry Adventure Playground, aka The Addy.

