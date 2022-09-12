Ahead of the lying in state, there will be a ceremonial procession which will take The Queen’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster.

At the lying in state, The Queen’s closed coffin will be placed on a raised platform, called a catafalque, and will be draped in the Royal Standard with the Orb and Sceptre positioned on top.

Each corner of the platform will be surrounded by a vigil of units from the Sovereign’s Bodyguard, the Household Division, or Yeoman Warders of the Tower of London. They will be there around the clock for protection.

Floral tributes at Hillsborough Castle following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Pic credit: Jonathan McCambridge / PA)

The people who want to attend are warned that they will be required to queue for many hours, possibly overnight. Large crowds are predicted and people are encouraged to check ahead, plan their trip and be prepared for long wait times.

All who attend the lying in state will go through airport-style security and there are tight restrictions on what you can bring with you, with only small bags allowed. Step-free access will be provided for those who need it.

Here is everything you need to know.

How can I watch Queen Elizabeth II lying in state?

Members of the public are welcome to watch The Queen lying in state in person in London but be prepared to wait in long queues.

Those who wish to watch her lying in state but are unable to travel down to London can watch the key moments of the ceremonial procession and the lying in state on the BBC, Sky News and ITV channels.

When and where will The Queen lying in state be held?

Her Majesty The Queen lying in state will be held at The Palace of Westminster in London.

It will take place from Wednesday evening on September 14 until her funeral day on Monday, September 19.