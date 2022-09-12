The Queen’s death on Thursday, September 8, has stirred up a lot of emotions among the royal family and the public, with lots of people gathering around to pay tribute in many different ways.

With books of condolences being displayed across the country to flowers being laid at various destinations in London, the national mourning continues.

So one question is on everyone’s lips: Who will be taking care of the Queen’s corgis now that she’s gone?

Queen Elizabeth II being joined by one of her corgis. (Pic credit: Steve Parsons / PA)

Well, they have actually been left to her younger son, Andrew, and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York.

A spokesperson for Andrew said that he and Sarah, Duchess of York, will look after Muick and Sandy - two pet dogs the late monarch received as gifts from her son.

The Queen has owned more than 30 corgis during her reign and was known for her love of the breed.

In early 2021, she was given two new puppies, one dorgi and one corgi, as a gift by Andrew while staying at Windsor during lockdown.

The puppies kept the monarch occupied at the time of the hospitalisation of the Duke of Edinburgh the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Oprah interview.

The Queen named the dorgi Fergus after her uncle, who was killed in action during the First World War, and the corgi Muick, pronounced Mick, after Loch Muick on the Balmoral estate.

However, the monarch was devastated when her five-month-old Fergus died just weeks later, in the aftermath of Prince Philip’s death.

Fergus was later replaced with a new corgi puppy, from Andrew and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie for her official 95th birthday, who the Queen named Sandy.

The puppies were a constant source of joy for the Queen during lockdown, her dresser Angela Kelly said.

The prayer service on Saturday, September 10 at Balmoral was the first time the members of the royal family have been seen together in public since the Queen’s death on Thursday last week.

Andrew said to a mourner: “We’ve been allowed one day, now we start the process of handing her on.”

Meanwhile, Sarah said the Queen was “the most incredible mother-in-law and friend” to her and she would miss her “more than words can express”.

The Queen’s love of corgis was celebrated during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations which had a gathering of 70 corgis at Balmoral and a “corgi derby” at Musselburgh racecourse.

The majority of the Queen’s corgis were descended from her first corgi, Susan, who was gifted to her on her 18th birthday in 1944.

The Queen looked after her own dogs as much as possible and during the weekends spent at Windsor, the corgis went too and lived in her private apartments.