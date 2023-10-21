The North of England Mule Sheep Association has taken its use of social media to new heights with both live action video and drone footage in a series of breed-promoting features involving farmers across North Yorkshire, Cumbria, Northumberland and Co. Durham.

The North of England Mule Sheep Association (NEMSA) has also made a, for the industry, ground-breaking link-up with three fellow sheep breed societies.

With the help of Herd’s Media which is also a drone company, NEMSA has been working closely throughout the summer with the Suffolk and Texel Sheep Societies, along with Swaledale Sheepbreeders Association to highlight various scenarios involving best use and best practice involving their individual breeds.

Two Craven farming families feature prominently via the Texel Society link-up and showcase their modern approach to farming methods by weighing lambs regularly to become more efficient and are examples of a new generation of farmers embracing the latest technology to fulfil the maximum potential of their NEMSA Mules.

The Stockdale family, of Oat Croft Farm, Burnsall, who operate a total stratified system under one roof, breed the majority of their own Swaledales, from which they produce a crop of North of England Mules annually, some kept for replacements, others sold locally through CCM Skipton and Pateley Bridge Auction Marts.

Mule ewes are crossed with the Texel, with first-cross gimmers going to the tup as hoggs, prior to sale in May.

The video highlights how the family which has a long involvement with Mule classes at Kilnsey Show, has, over the past three years, effectively maintained detailed records in a bid to get the most efficient, sustainable and environmentally friendly flock possible.

Angus Dean, who farms with his family at Toft House, Threshfield, shines the spotlight on the versatility of the North of England Mule and how it is fully integrated into a farming model that also includes dairy cattle and a farm contracting business.

Angus Dean, who farms with his family at Toft House, Threshfield.

The Deans predominantly use Texel tups on their Mules and Angus discusses how using this terminal sire adds value to their stock through a mainly grass-fed system.

Also featured are Swaledale breeders, the hill farming Porters, of Riddings Farm, Reeth, a well- known family spanning three generations, the middle of which are Geoffrey and his wife, Valerie, who, along with other members of the team, have picked up countless leading honours in the show arena with their sheep breeds, including taking both the Penrith and Kilnsey Shows single Mule championship this year.

They, too, shine the spotlight on best practice and the secrets of their multiple successes.

These two case studies were conducted by NEMSA secretary Linda Allan, who farms with her own family in Kilvington, Carnforth. The Association’s long-time sponsor Shearwell Data has also supported the pioneering initiative.

All the videos can be viewed on NEMSA’s Facebook pages and will also be posted on YouTube – search ‘Nemsa TV’.

Ms Allen said: "The YouTube channel will be a perfect platform to showcase all the videos and in many cases we are able to offer an extended version than the Facebook posts.