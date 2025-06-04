How heartbreak over elephant sanctuary death led to Yorkshire volunteer's conservation fundraiser with wildlife artist

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Faa Sai — a rescued elephant she had come to know during her time at the sanctuary — was among those lost. Faa Sai had almost reached safety, but turned back when she heard the cries of her herd.

Slator’s time at Elephant Nature Park (ENP) had left a deep mark. “It was my first break away in years,” she says, “and much-needed respite from caring for my daughter, who has complex special needs. The care, compassion and absolute commitment to animals was extremely evident.”

She remembers elephants walking free, receiving therapy in the water pools, and one moment especially clearly — two elephants standing for days beside a mound, grieving for their friend.

Artist Louise Hancox.

When the floods hit, Slator messaged wildlife artist Louise Hancox, based in Warwickshire, with just a few words and photographs. “Two elephants have died from the flooding at ENP. Devastated.”

The two women first connected in 2023 through Sketch for Survival, an international conservation art auction.

Much of Hancox’s work has focused on supporting wildlife conservation through drawing and Slator bought one of Hancox’s award-winning cheetah drawings.

Slator wasn’t asking for help — just sharing the loss of Faa Sai, but the message stuck with Hancox, formerly a chief financial officer.

She sat down with photos from Slator’s trip and began to draw. The result was a soulful pastel portrait intended to honour Faa Sai.

But when she sent a copy to Save Elephant Foundation, the sanctuary’s parent charity, they gently told her the elephant in the drawing wasn’t Faa Sai.

It was Mintra — another rescued elephant at the sanctuary. What began as a tribute to one elephant became a portrait of two — one in form, one in spirit.

"At first I didn’t know what to do,” says Hancox. “But in time, we realised it had become something bigger — a tribute to both elephants, and to the sanctuary that gave them a second chance.”

Now titled Unwritten Courage, the drawing is the centrepiece of a summer-long fundraising campaign to support the work of ENP, a refuge for elephants rescued from brutality in tourism, logging, and captivity.

All profits — including from fine art prints, card sets, and an auction of the original artwork — will go to Save Elephant Foundation.

Hancox says: “When Nicola shared what had happened, doing nothing just didn’t feel like an option.”

“This is a story of quiet courage. In elephants, in people, and in the act of turning grief into lasting impact.”