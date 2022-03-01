If there’s one mantra by which Leeds-based Opera North stands, it’s that music is for everyone.

Much of its educational arm is focused around engaging communities through arts participation and whilst that work aims to entertain and inspire, it also has another key purpose - to enhance health and wellbeing.

This month, the national opera company is running a programme of in-person and virtual activities that recognise the role that music and performance can play in boosting mood and creating a sense of togetherness.

Opera North is running group singing sessions designed to boost wellbeing. Picture - Tom Arber

Wednesday marks the return of its From Couch to Chorus singing sessions. During March, participants will spend four weeks mastering operatic repertoire from Bizet’s Carmen, Handel’s Alcina and Sullivan’s The Emerald Isle, before all coming together for a celebratory finale. There will also be the chance take part in a side-by-side rehearsal with Chorus of Opera North.

Nearly 5,000 people have signed up for previous editions of the sessions, which are open to complete beginners as well as experienced choir-goers.

“Simply singing along to a favourite song or humming long notes can reduce stress levels and create a greater sense of internal balance,” says Marie Claire Breen, soprano and vocal animateur, who will be leading the online sessions.

“With From Couch to Chorus, you get the additional benefit of seeing other people taking part in, and enjoying, the same activity as you.”

For those living in Leeds, the arts organisation is also running Sing ON daytime choir sessions, held weekly at various venues across the city including Opera North’s new home the Howard Opera Centre. The meet-ups offer the opportunity for people to sing a range of musical styles including folk, show tunes and opera. There is also a virtual version, Sing ONline.

For those who prefer to listen, Opera North is holding its first ‘relaxed’ concert, Enchanted, in the Howard Assembly Room on Saturday.

It says the event, starting at 4pm, has been designed for those who would feel more comfortable listening to operatic music in an informal setting, including those with sensory or communication needs. People are free to move around as they wish while listening to singers and musicians performing arias by Handel, Purcell and Monteverdi.

Live music is also a key part of the next ON After Hours session in the Howard Assembly Room. Previous workshops have explored creativity and composition and the latest will focus on restorative yoga, to the accompaniment of John Ball playing santoor.

Teacher Gerry Turvey says: “The link between the body and the mind is the breath and we will be focusing on self-care, wellbeing, staying present and finding inner joy.”

The opera company is also continuing with its Melodic Memories sessions, held monthly in the Howard Opera Centre. The sessions enable people living with dementia and their carers to socialise together and take part in a variety of craft and musical activities.

It is recognised that music in dementia care may be helpful in retaining language skills, aiding memory recall and facilitating communication.

“We know how important music can be to people at all stages of their lives and how much it can help to forge connections, boost confidence and enhance wellbeing,” says Jacqui Camera, Opera North’s Education Director. “With this range of activities, we’re looking to enable everyone to interact with music and performance in whichever way suits them best.”

Opera North’s wellbeing work is supported by The Liz and Terry Bramall Foundation, The Emerald Foundation and The McLay Dementia Trust.

Bookings for all the activities can be made online at operanorth.co.uk