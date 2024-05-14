‘How much attention does a single chick need?’ Viral falcons tend to their needy baby on top of Wakefield Cathedral
Fortunately for these breeding falcons they’re none the wiser because every moment is captured via a live video online with the public watching their every move.
The Peregrine falcons are a listed 1 species, which have been living on top of Wakefield Cathedral since 2015. Their breeding season is well underway.
Dean of Wakefield Very Revd Simon Cowling said: “Peregrines are scheduled species which means they are protected.
“We host a nest on top of the Cathedral tower. Peregrines have been active again this year and I’m looking forward to the hatchlings later this month.”
There have been 32 Peregrine chicks since they started nesting at the Cathedral, with recent footage showing a needy chick being cared for by two elders.
Wakefield Peregrine Project, who partnered with the Cathedral, tweeted: ‘How much attention does a single chick need?’
In other footage you can see Peregrines “tidying up” their nest and the Peregrines feeding the chicks.
These incredible birds are the worlds' fastest animal reaching in excess of 200 mph in a dive, which makes them very efficient hunters catching their prey in mid-air.
These Peregrines are a Schedule 1 listed species of The Wildlife and Countryside Act. Despite this they are illegally killed to prevent predation on game birds and racing pigeons. They also have eggs and chicks taken for collections and falconry.
Improved legislation and protection has helped the birds to recover and they have now expanded into many urban areas such as Wakefield City Centre.
Wakefield’s Peregrines, who have been growing their community for almost 10 years, are thankfully safely tucked up at the top of the Cathedral tower, which is the highest spire in Yorkshire.
