'How one book set me on a path to tackling modern slavery'

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This sums up Rebekah Lisgarten’s motivation. For 15 years, she has been committed to highlighting and addressing the scale of human trafficking, and just over a month ago, she was appointed CEO at Stop The Traffik, a movement working to fight the global sale and exploitation of people. “To think you can change one of the worst crimes in the world, there’s probably quite a fine line between craziness and ambition but you have to have courage and deep belief that things can be different,” says 30-year-old Rebekah. “On the days when things are hard, I don’t tend to seek strength from the good stories. I seek it from the times I’ve been most shocked and use that as motivation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That was certainly the case 15 years ago, when a mundane trip to a local supermarket with her mother inadvertently defined Rebekah’s life to date. Searching for a new book, her eyes were drawn on the shelf to a black and pink cover. Slave Girl was its name – and despite the challenges of her dyslexia, Rebekah read it in a weekend.

The book tells the harrowing true story of how a young woman became a victim of sex-trafficking in Amsterdam and her struggle to fight back and escape. Rebekah recalls being “completely floored” by the shocking and upsetting reality of what she had read. “At the time I remember thinking I can’t believe this happened,” says the former University of York student, “and that this so could have happened to someone like me.”

University of York alumni Rebekah Lisgarten, CEO of Stop the Traffik, spotlights modern slavery in a new video series. Photo: The Anti-Slavery Collective

As part of a new video series by the Anti-Slavery Collective Rebekah talks about how reading the book changed the course of her life. Each short film in the My Epiphany series details a personal moment when experts and activists from all walks of life were confronted with the horrifying reality of modern slavery – and their ongoing quest to do something about it. “I think the overall take away message from the series is no matter who you are, no matter what you do, there’s always something that can be done to try to create a world where people aren’t trafficked,” reflects Rebekah, who is based in London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I really hope we’re the generation that looks back and says ‘can you believe in 2024 50 million people were being trafficked globally?’ That to me still makes almost no sense, that same feeling as I had at 15, how can that be a real stat? I hope that this epiphany series brings people in on that ‘surely not’ feeling and ideally leads some to a sense of doing something.”

For Rebekah, that began with research to try to understand the scale of trafficking. After seeing a campaign about child exploitation in the chocolate industry, she then made contact with the Stop The Traffik movement. Rebekah raised funds to support the cause and began volunteering with their conference and campaign work, something she did throughout her time studying psychology at the University of York. In part, she’d chosen the course thinking of potential future work as a therapist for victims of trafficking.

“I knew I wanted to work in trafficking pretty much from the moment I read that book,” Rebekah reflects. “I’d been on track to do medicine and my poor parents had put me through a chemistry tutor, working in a care home for three years and working in a hospital. My dad said you’ve talked more about trafficking in one week than you’ve ever talked about wanting to be a doctor. I’d grown up wanting to help people and I was academic…but I would have been a terrible doctor because I faint when I see blood or needles.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thousands of people across the world are victims of human trafficking. Picture posted by model. Photo: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Throughout university, Rebekah worked on a homelessness programme in York and during breaks from her studying, volunteered to work on projects in India and Amsterdam. In 2015, she then joined a project in Lesbos, Greece, helping refugees to access supplies they needed. Whilst over there, she started a website and leafleting service to provide people with information about the prevalence of trafficking in Europe and what they could do to try to keep themselves safe.

Then, it was on to Cambodia for Rebekah, to support child victims of trafficking before she landed a role as a case worker in the UK, helping people who were navigating the system of support for trafficking victims. Rebekah then moved five years ago to Stop The Traffik to focus on prevention work. Now, of course, she’s CEO.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Trafficking is different to lots of terrible things that happen because the motivation isn’t ‘bad psychology’, it’s money,” she says. “It is a numbers game,” she continues. “It is a highly profitable illegal business and like any other business, it has to recruit people, has to move its money through financial systems and has to intersect with business or demand. And what Stop the Traffik does is attack those three pillars.”

It also runs an analysis hub, drawing on (anonymised) stories of victims to build a source of intelligence on human trafficking and exploitation. That, she says, is where the collaboration with the Anti-Slavery Collective comes in.

“They’re best in class at how do we tell stories about this that get people to care and to do something?...That’s how global change happens. People don’t always remember the numbers, the figures, they remember stories. And to go full circle, it was a story that started me on this journey. Now what I’m trying to do in my role is help as many people as possible tell their stories in a way that keeps them safe and potentially prevents other people from being exploited.”