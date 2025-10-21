'How therapy can help you show more compassion to yourself'

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s perhaps not what you’d expect from a renowned psychotherapist with a string of qualifications and hundreds of thousands of social media followers thanks to his candid advice, and a mission to de-stigmatise therapy with a dose of northern humour.

Joshua, 36, grew up in Greater Manchester, where he lives and works. Next time he’s in Whitby, he says he’s “looking forward to revisiting it in a classier context of a literary festival.” Joshua will be discussing his book, And How Does That Make You Feel? (Everything You Ever (Never) Wanted to Know about Therapy) with the Guardian journalist and author, David Barnett.

When asked why he got onto this career path, Joshua quotes Carl Jung’s concept of therapists being the ‘wounded healer.’ At 23, while studying to be a teacher, he developed an anxiety disorder – the result of trauma and stress.

The psychotherapist and author Joshua Fletcher invites Whitby to take a seat on the therapist’s couch.

“My brother died, and I was his primary carer,” Joshua explains. “He died from cancer at the age of 14, and then my dad died two years later from Motor Neurone Disease, so it kind of messed my brain up. I was also deeply in debt, overcoming cannabis addiction, and I had to sort my head out. It was very difficult. I’d also just come out of a relationship as well, so it all just came together at once, and then my brain started giving me hell on earth.”

Joshua says: “At the time, it didn’t feel I had a lot of help for it. What helped me was discovering psychoeducation, and the works of some of my heroes like Dr. Claire Weeks [who pioneered a groundbreaking method for overcoming anxiety]. It inspired me so much...So, I went and did my Master's to become a psychotherapist.”

He adds: “I’ve dedicated my career to working with anxiety, but in a way that's accessible for people. I think I'm a normal everyday guy and I like using humour to talk about difficult subjects.”

His advice is to learn about anxiety, hence setting up The School of Anxiety – an online platform with advice, tips, success stories, and podcasts, where you can see his TedX Talk on calming anxiety. Firstly, know you’re not weird, it’s a very normal phenomenon. Then, learn about your brain and your body. You're not your thoughts; you are your interpretation of them. Foster compassion. Realise, okay, there is no pressure to be perfect, and all feelings are transient... Just as happy feelings pass, so do the sad ones.”

Is the ultimate aim of therapy to be happier? “My favourite question to ask every new client is, what do you want from therapy? Very rarely someone says, I just want to be happy. It's the curiosity of the self, to understand oneself, and when you do you're more likely to be compassionate to yourself.”