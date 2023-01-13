Here are some tips on how to declutter and organise your home according to Yorkshire locals to create a fresh start for the year.

Decluttering, also known as professional organising, was first introduced in Los Angeles in 1984, where a professional organiser assists individuals and businesses to improve their organising process. Some turn to professionals to help them reorganise their space, others find simple ways to sort it out themselves.

Either way, the process of decluttering is known to be therapeutic when people want to unwind and clear their mind from stress of the new year. According to health professionals, benefits of decluttering your home include: sharper focus, higher self esteem, better relationships with family and partners, lower risk of asthma and allergies and better lifestyle and well-being.

We’ve asked you what your best advice is for decluttering your home and you’ve come up with some great suggestions.

A generic photo of a very tidy home space. (Pic credit: PA)

Top tips on how to declutter your home

“Not new, but ‘Only keep what is useful, beautiful or beloved’.” - Norma Berry

“If it has not been used in two years it HAS to go!” - Maria Harding

“We have started, taken lots to Hospice, clothes, lots never worn. Clearing loft and could be more clothes. I keep putting things back but some I don't wear.” - Hazel Valerie Riley

“Get help, I’ve asked for a session with ‘The House Fairy’ for my birthday. She comes round and sorts cupboards out etc. I’m so messy, my house is all over the place and I can never find anything because of this. All my family are so neat, tidy and organised too. Missed a generation?” - Heather Royce

“A place for everything and everything in its place. If it's not got a place (and I don't mean the floor) Carboot, charity shop or bin it.” - Jane Howells

“Do it when your husband/partner isn’t there ! They will never notice when stuff they’ve had stored for years isn’t there anymore.” - Margaret Kevern

“Take everything to the tip.” - Brenda Szakacs

“Be ruthless, if it's neither use nor ornament, out it goes.” - Vicky Heavisides

“List everything that’s in a cupboard/room and everything you don’t remember gets thrown out.” - Margaret Milsom

“Have a yard sale.” - James Calvert

“Clear out one box or garbage bag per day. Stick with it. Little by little it makes a difference.” - Sofia Bauer

“Empty everything from a drawer, cupboard or wardrobe and only put back things you really want to keep.” - Alison Mackie

“Start small, little by little you’ll get it all done.” - Fergus Justice-Mills

“Hire a skip.” - Julie Brooke

“If you haven’t worn or used it in the last six months, throw it. You obviously don’t need it.” - Sylvia Rice

“One of the presenters on a housing programme once said, if you haven’t used something in over a year, bin it (wish I could stick to that though, I have too many ‘sentimental’ items).” - Beverly Golesworthy

“Get a skip and put your clutter in it.” - Harry Riley

“Go to the tip and charity shop. Easy peasy.” - Cherril Cliff

“I am on a new year 'Drawer a day' challenge. 10 days, 10 drawers sorted, so far two days and four drawers sorted, charity shop, gifted or binned.” - Janet Smith

“Go through your cupboards and wardrobes. If it hasn’t been used for a whole year, get rid.” - Wendy Wilkinson

“A cupboard at a time. Do not try to do a full room, you’ll fail and then be upset.” - Lesley Cummings

“Get a skip or take it to a charity shop and be ruthless.” - Mike Openshaw

“If you haven't used or worn it in a year, it needs to go. Have three boxes; rubbish, charity shop or sell. Don't go to a charity shop without taking something to donate.” - Kent Williams

“Use a professional declutterer such as Clutter Therapy- Professional Decluttering and Organising Company or check out APDO - Association of Professional Declutterers and Organisers.” - David Naylor

“If you have not used it in two years and been in a box get rid. Either sell it or give it to charity. We all have sentimental things but lots of rubbish.” - Marguerite Sugden

“Start in the kitchen, it’s the easiest. Throw away anything past its best.” - Pamela Spychalski