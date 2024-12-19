How to keep motivated and productive in between Christmas and the New Year

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With bellies full of turkey and chocolate, many of us experience the classic ‘post-Christmas slump’ where our productivity levels plummet as we gingerly wait for January to start our resolutions. However, some of us don’t have the luxury of a two-week break, so what can we do to kick ourselves back into action between Christmas and the New Year?

“I would recommend firstly that you plan ahead,” advises Chloe Thomas, women’s health, nutrition and mindset coach and founder of Chloe Inspires Coaching. “Every Sunday, map out your tasks for the week ahead and then make a schedule for the week to give you some structure.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thomas adds: “Rather than creating huge tasks, focus on smaller manageable ones that you can do easily. “The small wins each day will keep you motivated and stop you feeling so overwhelmed.”

Getting outdoors and getting moving could help with the post-Christmas slump. Photo: Alamy/PA.

Try the ten-second test says E.M. Austen, author of SMARTER: 10 Lessons For A More Productive And Less Stressed Life. “The idea is simple: if you can check it within 10 seconds, do it straight away. “I started using it to help me clear my monster inbox, but have found that it fits naturally into so many other parts of my life, and can boost productivity both in and outside of work. It helps you to avoid procrastination and reduce the headspace taken up by tiny tasks.”

Limit your time on social media and get outdoors, suggests Thomas. “Set times each day for social media or TV and spend your other time on activities, like reading, breathwork, cooking or just tidying. When we are feeling overwhelmed, we tend to mindlessly scroll and this can actually make you feel more sluggish.”

“To get out of the post-Christmas slump, I would recommend that you go outdoors and get fresh air and daylight every day, even if it’s just 15 minutes. This is because exposure to natural light will help regulate your sleep cycle and also expose you to vitamin D, which helps with our mental wellbeing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’d recommend a small amount of exercise," Thomas adds. “And if you find this difficult you could try exercising with a friend or family member which makes it a bit more fun and less daunting. Go for a walk, yoga or a light jog. You could also pop your favourite song on YouTube on the TV and have a little dance around the living room – anything that gets the blood pumping!”