While they may originally hail from New York back in 1900 - traditionally containing vanilla ice cream encased with two wafers - they have since evolved into a variety of concoctions.

Yorkshire vegans and non-vegans alike can rejoice as two Whitby producers have joined forces for a collaboration in time for Ice Cream Sandwich Day (August 2).

Botham’s of Whitby bakers and Beacon Farm, an ice cream producer, have created cookies and cream ice cream and divine ice cream biscuit sandwiches.

Botham's of Whitby have created this ice cream sandwich using local suppliers

The cookies and cream ice cream is made entirely in Whitby and it combines Botham’s double chocolate biscuits with dairy vanilla ice cream made on the farm.

Botham’s said: “We couldn’t stop there in the heatwave, so we took a tub of cookies and cream ice cream and packets of Botham’s biscuits into our finishing room in Whitby and challenged our confectioners to make ice cream sandwiches.

“And, let us tell you, the results were divine and can be easily constructed at home.”

How to make ice cream sandwiches at home:

Botham’s of Whitby have created this epic dessert

Double chocolate biscuits sandwiched with cookies and cream ice cream, topped with chocolate ganache drizzle and rolled in chocolate flakes

Tea biscuits sandwiched with cookies and cream ice cream, topped with caramel drizzle and fudge pieces, and rolled in caramel swirls

Vegan coconut and stem ginger biscuits with vegan ice cream, rolled in toasted desiccated coconut

Lois Borrett, Elizabeth Botham’s great-great-granddaughter who heads up the finishing room team, said: “We accepted the ice cream challenge and set to work constructing these delicious ice cream sandwiches, which are a satisfying sweet treat to keep you cool.”