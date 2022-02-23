Pet healthcare specialists at Bob Martin share their five key dangers you and your dog may encounter while out for your walk and their top tips to help you avoid them.

Chris Socratous from Bob Martin said: “Keeping our beloved pets safe and sound when giving them their daily exercise is every owner’s priority. But while you’re out walking with your dog, it can be easy to forget how many hazards are out there for you and your four-legged friend.

“Whether it’s pests, other dogs, or simply braving the elements, the extra care you take as an owner makes a huge difference to your pet’s safety and happiness. By staying aware of a few key hazards, you and your pooch can head out on your daily walks with confidence.”

Experts share dog walking hazards and how to avoid them.

Below are Bob Martin’s key hazards and how to avoid them.

1 - Weather conditions

One of the more obvious, yet vital hazards, posed when out walking with your dog is the elements. If there’s any adverse weather conditions, whether that’s simply cold, warm, or wet weather, remember that your dog needs adequate protection just as much as you do.

Smaller dogs or those with a shorter coat will need extra protection such as a jacket to keep their core temperature up, while those with thicker fur or cold weather dogs like huskies can handle lower temperatures.

However, if the weather is treacherous such as Storms Franklin, Eunice and Dudley, it’s advised that they get their exercise in as early as possible before the storm comes in and avoid taking them out during this weather.

The summer months can also be hazardous to dogs as they can get dehydrated or overheat. So as well as shortening the walks on hot days, it would also be advisable to always carry a bowl of water for drink breaks and find opportunities to play in the shade. A good rule of thumb to stick to when walking on pavements or similar surfaces is to hold the back of your hand against it for 10 seconds: if it’s too hot for you, then it’s too hot for your dog’s paws too.

2 - Edible hazards or pests

Every new sound and smell will trigger excitement in your dog as they discover the outside world, but this can often come with pests or edible dangers. Playing in grass and woodlands can end in ticks and fleas that are not only uncomfortable for your dog but also very inconvenient for you. Try to keep up a regular routine of flea and tick treatment to keep any contact with pests to a minimum.

It’s not only polite to pick up after your dog and prevent others from standing in it, but they can get worms and a whole host of other illnesses from eating other dogs’ mess. However, certain plants can also be harmful if eaten, such as acorns, fungi, or spring bulbs, so be alert during every walk and always check when your dog looks like they’ve got something in their mouth.

3 - Water safety

Most dogs enjoy the sensation of jumping into the nearest pond or lake, and it is also fun for the owner and pet alike. However, if you’re not careful this can sometimes prove to be dangerous: for example, it’s best not to let them in the water if it’s a cold day, as this may overexpose them to the low temperatures.

Also if your dog is not well trained to respond to your calls yet, it is best to avoid taking them out to any open water and instead stick to paddling in ponds or brooks. While they may be having fun swimming in deeper waters, they are also at risk of getting swept out in the rivers with strong currents and this is a particular hazard when walking your dog by the sea. Always make sure you keep an eye on them when swimming anywhere and have a ball or a treat with you just in case.

4 - Other dogs

Particularly if your dog is young or naturally excitable, encountering other dogs can make your walks a little chaotic. When heading into a busy dog park for the first time, keep your dog on a short lead, ideally with a harness, which is often more comfortable than a collar, to keep them from jumping at any passing dogs and their owners.

However, even if your dog is well socialised and obedient off the lead, others may not be. While it’s perfectly fine to let your dog sniff and meet other furry friends, if they seem wary or even aggressive in temperament it’s best to stay at a distance and keep to yourselves, to avoid any confrontation.

5 - Getting lost

According to research by More Than, roughly five dogs go missing in the UK every day (RSA Group). Whether it’s running away, getting stolen, or simply going missing without explanation, one in 10 owners have reportedly experienced this heartbreak and worry over losing their dog.

The most effective way to prevent this is by microchipping your pets as soon as you get them. This dramatically increases the chances of finding your dog if they get lost, and it’s a relatively pain-free and inexpensive procedure to do. Just make sure to have recent pictures of your dog to go alongside their ID and microchip information.