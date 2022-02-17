With storm Eunice tearing through areas along the Yorkshire coast and Sheffield and the Met Office issuing a weather warning and potential ‘danger to life’, experts have commented on how to keep your pets safe during the harsh storm.

A spokesperson for Kennel Store said: “ Walking in high winds and rain can be stressful, especially with unpredictable conditions heading our way. We advise not walking your dog in thunderstorms, as the lightning and heavy rain is more likely to spook your pet.

“If you’re walking with your dog off lead and a thunderclap rolls in, they’re more likely to bolt and run so we advise not to take your dogs out on long walks in stormy conditions.

Experts share tips to protect dogs during a storm. (Pic credit: Kelvin Stuttard)

“Simply let your dog out into the garden whilst supervised, and only take them out for short walks when any thunder and lightning have subsided.