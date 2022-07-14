How to watch new documentary on kidnapper killer Michael Sams

What is it?

Michael Sams: Kidnapper Killer tells the shocking story of the man who is widely considered 'the other Yorkshire Ripper,' and who was responsible for the kidnap of two women in 1991, one of which he brutally murdered.

The story is by those closest to the events that unfolded - including family members and those who investigated the kidnappings.

Former police chief Bob Taylor is among those who is featured in the Michael Sams documentary. Picture: Harry Lock/Candour Productions

When and where can I watch it?

Made for Warner Bros. Discovery by Candour Productions, the documentary is available to stream from Saturday July 30 exclusively on discovery+.

Who was Michael Sams and what did he do?

The notorious killer, kidnapper and rapist Michael Sams murdered Leeds teenager Julie Dart in 1991.

Sams achieved notoriety in the early 1990s after killing Julie, 18, then kidnapping Birmingham estate agent Stephanie Slater, 25, who was held captive in a wheelie bin while he negotiated a large cash ransom.

Sams was able to pluck the cash from under the noses of police on a foggy night in Oxspring, South Yorkshire, and although he freed Stephanie he was eventually traced and was convicted in 1993.

What happened to Michael Sams?

In July 1993, Sams was jailed for life following a trial at Nottingham Crown Court.

In 2020, it was reported the Parole Board still considered Michael Sams too dangerous to be released from prison.