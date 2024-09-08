This Yorkshire farm is the ideal location for a gentle walk with alpacas by day and extreme sports by night but it’s the animals that take precedence and have the right of way.

Rachael Jackson’s family took over Home Farm in Tong near Bradford 40 years ago, which had originally been a dairy farm reliant on farming off the land.

Similarly to Cannon Hall Farm in Barnsley, Farmer Copley’s in Pontefract and Whirlow Hall Farm in Sheffield, the family at the helm have had to keep diversifying their revenue streams and make the most of their land.

With its idyllic setting, huge lake and tracks weaving through the trees, Rachael’s family decided to open the farm to the public with places to go fishing and to pitch up.

Meet the 'alpaca lady' and Rachael Jackson

Ten years later they launched as an Off Roading site for people who love to go on adventures in their vehicles.

Thrill seekers from across the UK flocked to the farm with their rusty, mud ridden vehicles which they would use to speed around the Parkwood Off Roading track. Other less experienced rally drivers jumped on an Extreme Rally event which is held at the farm.

Rachael then decided it was time for a new challenge.

“Eight years ago I asked my dad for an alpaca,” said Rachael

Posey Pacas

As alpacas are herd animals they need to be in a group of at least three.

Over the years three alpacas became 20 with seven more currently on the way.

Rachael said: “A few years ago, I had to start making money for my dad as my alpacas were eating all of his grass so I decided to start alpaca walks.”

It was her set of furry friends however who stole the show.

Posey Pacas in Tong

Rachael added she thought it would be a “fad” that died down but instead she has had to employ a full time “alpaca lady.”

“We do private bookings and group sessions. People come to feed the alpacas and walk them in the woodland, said Rachael aka the “alpaca owner.”

The full-time “Alpaca Lady,” 25-year-old Kelsey Roiston studied equine management but has found alpacas prove much more popular these days than horses.

“I’ve got the best job in the world. I love it. I've really got to know each alpaca.”

Kelsey now spends her days tending to the alpacas and taking them for hour long walks when guests to the farm visit.

She said: “It’s in the middle of the sticks. It’s so peaceful.”

After 3pm however the Alpacas are back in their field because that’s when the off roading begins.

Many thought that walking with Alpacas would just be another social media trend which would die out but now a decade later alpaca farms such as Home Farm are booked up all year long offering a new generation of people, alpaca experiences.