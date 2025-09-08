A jilted bride who went ahead with her hen do wearing her wedding dress was left in tears when she was ridiculed by punters at a race course Ladies' Day.

Claire Bell, 42, decided to still have her hen party after she was dumped by her boyfriend of six years just four months before their wedding day.

Along with 12 friends, Claire took a coach to Chester Racecourse and wore her big white dress so she could feel like a bride.

But what should have been a positive day full of smiles turned to tears when Claire was bombarded with negative comments from other race-goers.

Education worker Claire, of Huddersfield, said: “People were saying I was mutton dressed as lamb, pathetic, a mouth breather, stupid, ridiculous.

“I was telling my story to people who were positive and people next to me overheard it and said ‘he had a lucky escape’.

“I had about 18% positive and the rest was negative – there was not one corner of that racecourse that wasn’t negative.”

Claire, who is neurodivergent and has a disability where she needs to be able to sit down, recalled one incident after she struggled to find the disabled toilets, on August 30.

She said: “A young guy, about 20, was with his girlfriend.

“He said ‘excuse me, can I say something?’

“Because he used manners, I thought he’d be positive.

“He got his finger in my face, pointed at my face, and he said, with his finger up and down, ‘you look stupid’.

“I thought he was going to hit me - it was horrific.

“He went to his girlfriend who laughed, and then they proceeded to laugh and point at me crying, and say more that I couldn’t hear.

“I had to go running back to my hens, who spent half an hour calming me down.”

Claire’s day at the races left her so traumatised she is off sick from work.

She bought the Randy Fenoli Effie Blue dress for £900 in June 2024 after she saw it on TikTok shop.

But she was devastated that she might never get to wear it when she was unexpectedly dumped by her fiancé in June 2025.

Claire said: “I lost him, I lost the life I thought we were going to have, I’ve lost the wedding of my dreams.

“I felt like I had lost so much and I felt empowered in saying ‘no, I’m taking it back, I am going to wear that dress, I want to see what I look like as a bride.’

“I’m not getting any younger. I felt empowered by that.

“You should have seen my family’s faces when they saw me as a bride. That’s what I wanted.

“That’s what I was going to get on my wedding day and I didn’t.”

Claire shared her experience on TikTok. Commenters have been supportive of Claire’s decision to wear her dress, with widespread condemnation of those who she says made fun of her.

Claire said: “I feel Effie the dress has got more positive reaction than she ever would have since my video was released.

“I’ve had thousands of positive comments, Chester Races have been positive, and I’ve had people sending me presents.

“I’ve had people disgusted with what happened – the positive will outshine this, but at the moment I’m traumatised and ill.”

A Chester Racecourse spokesperson said: “We are disappointed to hear of this guest's experience.

“We are passionate about ensuring every guest enjoys their time with us and that their individual needs are catered for.

“We invest heavily in our facilities to ensure the best possible experience, including a plentiful supply of toilets across the venue.