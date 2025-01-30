Huddersfield drivers angry at having to wait 10 months for pay parity with First West Yorkshire colleagues will strike in February and March.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Around 170 Huddersfield bus drivers employed by First West Yorkshire will strike in February and March over pay parity.

The drivers have rejected a pay deal from First that would see pay rise to £15.43 an hour from April 2025 following incremental pay rises during 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The reason behind the rejection is because wages for First drivers in other parts of West Yorkshire reached over £15 an hour in mid-2024, as did wages for drivers at competitor bus companies operating in Huddersfield, Unite union has said.

Unite has also stated the rejected offer would tie the workers into a pay agreement beginning in April 2024 and ending in October 2026, which will “once again result in their wages lagging behind that of their colleagues”.

Bus passengers may be affected by the strike, the union has warned.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “First is a hugely profitable company. Yet it thinks it’s ok to significantly underpay these drivers for nearly a year while also tying them into an overlong agreement that will result in wages rates sliding again. This is totally unacceptable.

“Unite will not flinch in its support of our First West Yorkshire Huddersfield members as they strike for a fair pay deal.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Huddersfield drivers will strike from February 3 to 16 and again from February 24 to March 9.

The union has warned “industrial action will intensify if the dispute is not resolved”.

Unite regional officer Darren Rushworth said: “First has no one else to blame for the disruption that will be caused to Huddersfield’s bus services but itself.