A temporary exhibition telling the remarkable and devastating stories of the 13 British born disabled victims of the Holocaust’s Aktion T4 Programme will open in Huddersfield next month.

Between 1940 and 1941 around 70,000 adults with mental and physical disabilities were systematically murdered in Germany and Austria under a Nazi state-led programme called Aktion T4. They were deemed to have ‘lives unworthy of life. Thirteen of these victims were British-born and for the very first time, Holocaust Centre North, which has a permanent home on the University of Huddersfield campus, tells their remarkable and devastating stories in a new exhibition – Finding Ivy: A Life Worth Living – opening on October 2.

Of these 13 British-born victims – some were from mixed British-German or British-Austrian marriages. Others were from the families of German and Austrian immigrants who moved to Britain to work in the early twentieth century before fatefully returning to Germany before the Second World War.

Ivy Angerer, killed by the Nazis, with her grandmother

The Exhibition title refers to Ivy Angerer who was born in Broughty Ferry near Dundee in 1911. Her father was Austrian, and her mother was German. Ivy had learning disabilities. Her father was one of many Germans and Austrians in Britain rounded up as an enemy alien and kept in an enemy internment camp.

After her mum died in 1916 she returned to Vienna in 1919 with her father but in 1930, she was admitted to a large psychiatric hospital in Vienna called Am Steinhof and there she stayed living and working in the laundry room until 1940, when she was transported to Hartheim and killed.

The Finding Ivy Exhibition will show how – like Ivy – all the other victims came from loving and supportive homes but sadly none were able to remain living with their families.

To mark the exhibition opening, a launch event will take place at Holocaust Centre North on the evening of October 2. It is free to attend and will feature presentations from exhibition curators Dr Helen Atherton (University of Leeds) and Dr Simon Jarrett (Open University) alongside historian Professor Paul Weindling, a professor of history at Oxford Brookes University and one of the world’s leading experts on the history of psychiatry in Nazi Germany.

Hannah Randall, head of learning at Holocaust Centre North said: “We are very proud to be hosting ‘Finding Ivy – A Life Worth Living’ at Holocaust Centre North. This will be the first time we have hosted an exhibition which tells the largely untold story of those persecuted and killed under Nazi occupied Germany for having a disability – and the focus on British-born victims fits in perfectly with our permanent exhibition uniquely telling the stories of Survivors and their families who created new lives following the Holocaust in the north of England.”