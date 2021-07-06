Huge £160m military plane spotted in the skies above Leeds by residents

The plane is an RAF Airbus A400M Atlas military transport aircraft.

The aircraft passed Leeds after leaving RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The aircraft is a European, four-engine turboprop military transport aircraft produced between 2007 and the present.

The plane is an RAF Airbus A400M Atlas military transport aircraft. cc Brad Caslin

Users of the craft include the German Air Force, French Air Force, Spanish Air Force and Royal Air Force.

There are only 87 of the aircraft in the world, with an eye watering price tag of over £150m.

The aircraft has a cruising speed of 781 km/h and range of 3,300 km.

The UK has 20 of the aircraft, with at least another 22 on order.

It is primarily a transport transport aircraft, which is capable of aerial refuelling and medical evacuation.

Many Leeds residents took to social media after spotting the plane flying low above Leeds.