The Australian has posted images of his trip on his official social media accounts – and photos have also emerged of him visiting several popular local attractions.

He stayed at Steeton Hall Hotel near Keighley, which shared a picture of him with staff and said: “Wow, all we can say is what a pleasure we had to host Hugh Jackman and his family these last couple of days.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It isn't often you get an opportunity to share your business with somebody like this so it was great to hear they enjoyed their stay and that the food was "fantastic" and "brilliant". We hope to meet you all again!”

The Courtyard Dairy in Settle shared a photo of Hugh Jackman with cheesemongers

The hotel’s manager, Angela Armitage, told the BBC that Jackman even asked her to recommend a local walk, and she suggested the Leeds to Liverpool Canal towpath to Skipton.

The actor took her advice – and was filmed on a canalside home’s doorbell camera admiring a display of farmyard eggs for sale in the garden.

Danny and Jenny Clarke, from Silsden, said they ‘couldn’t believe’ the star had stopped to take a photo of the eggs collected by their children, and shared the footage on local Facebook group Silsden Buzz. The picture of the egg stand later appeared on Jackman’s Instagram account.

The Courtyard Dairy in Settle also shared a photo of Jackman with staff, and confirmed that he had bought several local cheeses. The family-owned specialist cheesemonger has been named one of the best food shops in the world by the Financial Times.

Staff from Steeton Hall Hotel were thrilled to serve Jackman