Hugh Jackman in Yorkshire: Actor stays in Dales hotel, visits cheese shop and takes walk along the Leeds and Liverpool Canal
The Australian has posted images of his trip on his official social media accounts – and photos have also emerged of him visiting several popular local attractions.
He stayed at Steeton Hall Hotel near Keighley, which shared a picture of him with staff and said: “Wow, all we can say is what a pleasure we had to host Hugh Jackman and his family these last couple of days.
"It isn't often you get an opportunity to share your business with somebody like this so it was great to hear they enjoyed their stay and that the food was "fantastic" and "brilliant". We hope to meet you all again!”
The hotel’s manager, Angela Armitage, told the BBC that Jackman even asked her to recommend a local walk, and she suggested the Leeds to Liverpool Canal towpath to Skipton.
The actor took her advice – and was filmed on a canalside home’s doorbell camera admiring a display of farmyard eggs for sale in the garden.
Danny and Jenny Clarke, from Silsden, said they ‘couldn’t believe’ the star had stopped to take a photo of the eggs collected by their children, and shared the footage on local Facebook group Silsden Buzz. The picture of the egg stand later appeared on Jackman’s Instagram account.
The Courtyard Dairy in Settle also shared a photo of Jackman with staff, and confirmed that he had bought several local cheeses. The family-owned specialist cheesemonger has been named one of the best food shops in the world by the Financial Times.
Jackman appears to have spent most of the summer in the UK, posting images of himself at Wimbledon and a cricket match. Another of his own images showed him hiking on the moors, though a location was not given. His hotel is close to Bronte Country.