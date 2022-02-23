Hull boy Blake Hales's leukaemia diagnosis inspires family to tackle tough Lyke Wake walk on North Yorkshire Moors

Seven-year-old Blake Hales was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia last December, and is under the care of Leeds General Infirmary (LGI).

Now his uncle, Lewis Hales, is organising an eight-strong team to tackle the Lyke Wake Walk across the North Yorkshire Moors later this year.

The walk, which is a 40-mile trek across the moors which must be completed within 24 hours, is to raise funds for Candlelighters.

The charity works at LGI to support young cancer patients and their families as they deal with treatment, and they helped the Hales break the news of the diagnosis to Blake’s older brother.

Mr Hales said: “It’s devastated our family. He’s such a happy-go-lucky boy. Candlelighters have been amazing.”

Candlelighters have helped the family by taking his mother, Steph Cook, for a much-needed pamper session to have her hair done, and by supporting his father David Hales to break the news of Blake's diagnosis to his older brother.

The Youtube-loving youngster is now recovering at home, where Mr Hales said he is getting stronger but still struggling.

Mr Hales said: "Whilst Blake has been admitted the Candlelighters have been amazing, they offer talking therapies for families, they provide support in explaining Blakes diagnosis and help him understand his treatment a little.

"They have taken Blakes mum off to the on site salon to have her hair done and a massage, there is even a "dinner lady" on the ward who will cater to the ever changing taste buds of a child undergoing treatment, there are mums groups, dads groups, the list is endless.

"I would like to raise money for this amazing charity as a thank you from us as a family, for making Blake's stay in hospital that little bit easier.

"The money raised will be linked to Blake's name, so in years to come, when he has his own children he can tell them how much has been raised in his name."