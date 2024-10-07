Hull care homes recognised with Veteran Friendly Status
The Hollies, a residential care home in Hessle and Overton House, which provides specialist dementia care and is based in Cottingham, have been awarded the prestigious Veteran Friendly Framework (VFF) status.
Awarded by the Veteran Friendly Care Home programme, the status acknowledges the efforts of The Hollies and Overton House in delivering high standards of care for veterans and those connected to the Armed Forces.
By embracing the principles of the Armed Forces Covenant, both homes have demonstrated their dedication to creating a welcoming and supportive environment for veterans and their families
Terry Peel, CEO of Yorkshire-headquartered social care organisation HICA Group, which owns and manages both homes, said: “We are extremely proud of The Hollies and Overton House for achieving the Veteran Friendly status. This recognition not only reflects our commitment to delivering personalised care but also highlights our dedication to those who have served in the Armed Forces. Being part of the Veteran Friendly Care Home programme allows us to provide tailored support, ensuring that veterans within our homes receive the care and respect they deserve.”
HICA Group’s recognition as Veteran Friendly is an important step for the organisation as it continues to enhance its services for the Armed Forces community. In a region with a long history of military connections, particularly with the nearby British Army’s Leconfield Barracks, the accreditation demonstrates the group’s local contribution to honouring those who have served the nation.
Manuela Castilli, Manager at The Hollies, added: “Achieving Veteran Friendly status is a true testament to the hard work and dedication of our team. We’ve implemented best practices to ensure veterans and their families feel at home and supported. This is just the beginning, and we look forward to continuing our work with the Veteran Friendly Framework.”
The award of the VFF status means that residents at both homes can expect ongoing support, tailored activities and access to external services specifically designed for the veteran community. Additionally, the homes will remain active in identifying further improvements and will work towards re-accreditation in three years.
