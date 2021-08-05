Hull Kraken delights onlookers as monstrous art installation dominates city's maritime landmarks

An art installation consisting of several elongated tentacles to honour the legend of the mythical monster of the deep has taken over several buildings this week to mark the start of the Hull: Yorkshire's Maritime City project.

The Kraken has been seen at the Maritime Museum, Princes Quay, Trinity Market, the old M&S building on Whitefriargate and the Spurn Lightship during a week of slithery travels, while a nest of eggs is on display on Monument Bridge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The recent renovation of the museum has seen rooms emptied by curators, giving the sea monster of Scandinavian folklore space to occupy them.

Hull Maritime Museum (photo: Sean Spencer)

The giant inflatable tentacles are up to 10 metres in length and have been produced by Design in Air, who have created sculptures for cities including Lisbon and Berlin and have also exhibited at the London Olympics, Eden Project and Glastonbury Festival.

The Kraken has been funded jointly by Hull City Council, the National Lottery and Historic England and can be seen until August 26.

A Kraken trail beginning from the Maritime Museum includes living statues, live theatre and music, and a 24-page comic inspired by the city's history will also be available.

Kraken Headquarters is in Queen Victoria Square and trail maps are also available from Hull Paragon Station and the Museums Quarter and can be downloaded from www.maritimehull.co.uk.

Spurn Lightship (photo: Sean Spencer)

Hull City Council leader Coun Daren Hale said: “Developed by the Hull Maritime City project, this three-week sculpture installation aims to bring some much-needed fun and excitement during the summer holidays.

“This will be the largest city-wide tentacle installation and will again put Hull on the map for all the right reasons.

“This major event in Hull city centre hopes to raise awareness of the Hull Maritime City project, the progress to date and more importantly bring people together in a safe way.

“Following a challenging year, we all need to smile again and what better way to do it than to celebrate our maritime heritage with a fantastical imagining of what might be in the deeps of the oceans that generations of Hull mariners sailed upon.”

M&S Whitefriargate (photo: Sean Spencer)