Hull Pot: Walker falls 60ft into England's largest hole in the Yorkshire Dales while taking a photo

A 26-year-old man was lucky to escape with his life after falling into England’s largest natural hole while walking in the Yorkshire Dales.

Mountain rescue teams from the Cave Rescue Organisation were called to help the man after he fell into Hull Pot near Pen-y-Ghent while trying to take a photograph.

He survived with a head injury and broken collarbone.

Hull Pot, which the Hull Pot Beck flows into, has a depth of 60ft (18 metres) and is fully exposed.

Hull Pot is on the slopes of Pen-y-Ghent

The CRO’s incident log read: “In attempting to take a photograph from the rim of Hull Pot, a walker (male, 26) ventured just a little too far and fell over the edge, landing on the rock-strewn floor of the 90m-long, open pot, some 18m below.

"CRO members arriving at the site found that a NWAA helicopter had just landed and a local farmer had transported YAS personnel there. Team members rigged and descended the gulley at the eastern end to reach the casualty. They were soon followed by a YAS paramedic, using CRO safety equipment. While the casualty, who had regained consciousness and was described as ‘quite chatty’, was being assessed, other team members rigged a two-line hauling system, with pulleys for ‘mechanical advantage’, at the waterfall (northern) side of the hole.