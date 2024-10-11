Hull volunteer, 90, honoured with special recognition award

A Hull man has been honoured with the Special Recognition Award at the HEY Smile Foundation’s Time2Volunteer Awards for his tireless fundraising on behalf of the charity Hearing Dogs for Deaf People.

Now in their sixth year, the HEY Smile Foundation’s Time2Volunteer Awards recognise and celebrate all volunteers throughout the Humber region, saying thank you to those who give their time to help others.

Dave Thompson, 90, from Hull, has been fundraising for Hearing Dogs since 1992, after retiring from a demanding career with Smith and Nephew as an overseas engineer. He began fundraising after his late daughter, Denise, brought home a Christmas card bearing the Hearing Dogs logo. Denise, who went deaf between the ages of eight and 11, was later partnered with her own hearing dog, a black spaniel named Jude.

Together with his late wife Sheila, daughter Denise, and a local hairdresser, Dave founded the Hull Fundraising Group for the charity. He has since delivered over 1,200 talks about Hearing Dogs across the county, as well as two in Iceland and Italy while on holiday, raising a staggering £200,000 for the charity.

Dave is presented with his award by Councillor Anne Handley

Dave was nominated for the Long Serving Volunteer category of the awards by fellow Hearing Dogs volunteer Maureen Poulton, but judges felt his achievements deserved special recognition.

Maureen said of Dave: “For over 30 years, he has initiated, masterminded and run fundraising events for the charity. If not actually organising or being present at an event, he would be taking enquiries or looking for future potential opportunities for fundraising.

“Dave’s name is synonymous with Hearing Dogs throughout the area. Apparently, after attending one of his talks while visiting Hull, a lady from New Zealand was interested in setting up a similar group where she lived. Not knowing how to contact Dave, she addressed her envelope ‘Dave Thompson, The Dog Man, Hull’. It was safely delivered to him by Royal Mail!”

Dave was presented with his award at a special ceremony held at the DoubleTree by Hilton, Hull, on Thursday, 3 October. Speaking about the award, he said: “It came as a total surprise to have won the Special Recognition Award. I’ve enjoyed every minute of my fundraising for Hearing Dogs and met some fantastic people along the way.”

Speaking at the ceremony, judges said: “It was an absolute pleasure to have Dave here today, and to witness his passion and unwavering commitment firsthand. His award is so richly deserved, and the crowd’s heartfelt response was a true testament to that.”