Humber Bridge reveals plans for 'sturdy and lightweight' scheme to raise barriers and prevent suicides

A £3m scheme to raise the safety barriers on the Humber Bridge in a bid to prevent suicide attempts has been revealed.

The Humber Bridge Board agreed to a feasibility study four years ago to consider raising the height of the parapets or installing new barriers.

The planned work will see vertical steel posts with horizontal wire attached to the existing barriers, without compromising on the spectacular views, the bridge board said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The campaign for higher barriers on the 1.4-mile (2.2 km) Grade I listed bridge was supported by Hull West and Hessle MP Emma Hardy and Cleethorpes MP Martin Vickers.

The Humber estuary, which the Humber Bridge crosses. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe 8th August 2018.

The board said there’d been input from conservation departments and Historic England.

Planning applications will be submitted to East Riding Council and North Lincolnshire Council for Listed Building Consent.

Cllr Richard Hannigan, Chair of the Humber Bridge Board, said: “Raising the barriers on the Humber Bridge walkways has been the subject of debate for a long time. However, finding a solution that doesn’t detrimentally impact on the bridge has always been one of the major challenges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To overcome this, the Board launched a feasibility study into increasing the height of the existing barriers in 2019 and we’re delighted to report that process has been a success.

“The proposed design will provide a sturdy but lightweight extension that will increase the parapets to 2.7m without impacting on the integrity or performance of the bridge.

“It will not detract from the spectacular views along the Humber Estuary that the bridge affords, and we believe it meets the criteria set down by Historic England as a Grade One listed structure.”

The work will be funded by the Bridge Maintenance Fund and the tolls will not increase.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Richard Hannigan, who is also Deputy Leader of North Lincolnshire Council, added the move would make the bridge safer for everyone who visits it.

“The Humber Bridge Board believes everyone who uses the bridge, whether for commuting or leisure, should be able to do so in the safest possible environment,” he said.