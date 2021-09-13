Humber Bridge to close completely for only third time since it was built 40 years ago

The Humber Bridge

The crossing will shut overnight for maintenance, which includes changing two bearings at the Barton end that connect the deck to the towers and help carry the weight of the bridge and traffic.

Replacing them has been brought forward after the landmark was hit by 80mph winds during Storm Ciara in February 2020, forcing it to fully close for only the second time in its history.

Since then, inspections have taken place underneath the road deck to assess the damage, and works in preparation for the bearing replacement are ongoing, with cones restricting traffic to a single lane.

The precise date of the overnight closure hasn’t been announced by the bridge board as it will depend on the weather.

Chief operating officer Andrew Arundel said the cones should go by the end of the year and thanked drivers for their patience.

He said: “There are various pre-works that still need to be completed and we will be heavily publicising the exact weekend once we have clarity. Weather will play a large part in the decision.