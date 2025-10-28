Humberside Airport suffers major blow after Eastern Airways falls into administration

Humberside Airport has suffered a major blow after the airline operator based there collapsed into administration.

On Monday Eastern Airways (UK) Ltd filed a notice of intention to appoint an administrator at the High Court.

Customers of the airline, which operated regional services from airports across the UK, have been urged not to set out as flights will not be operating, the UK Civil Aviation Authority said.

Flights included domestic, international and private charters across the UK, Ireland and Europe, and services supported by the Scottish government.

The entrance to Humberside Airport in Franklin Way, Kirmington, North Lincolnshire.

From its headquarters at Humberside, the airline operated daily flights to Aberdeen carrying workers in the offshore oil and gas industry.

According to recent figures, numbers using the route fell 43% in the past year, with 505 flying in August compared to 901, the year before.

Some commentators on social media pointed to Eastern Airways' loss of a regional agreement with KLM in recent weeks being a factor in its financial woes.

It had been providing planes and crews for the scheduled daily flights from Humberside to Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, among others.

Humberside Airport, which is is majority-owned by Bristow Helicopters, said it was “business as usual”.

A spokesperson said: “This is very difficult news for everyone affected by the news from Eastern Airlines, however Humberside Airport continues with business as usual with all other carriers.”

A source said he believed the airport would survive.

He said Eastern Airways had been hit by the decline of the Aberdeen oil sector, but Humberside remained a major helicopter base for the offshore industry, both wind and gas and also hosted private flights and executive jets.

He said: "Humberside will survive as it operates a diverse airport. But it is undoubtedly a major blow.

"Eastern has hangars at Humberside where they service most of the flights. A lot of the planes rotate to Humberside and there's a significant ground crew there."

While there was a decline in passenger traffic on the Aberdeen route, there's been 31% growth in passenger numbers flying between Humberside and Schiphol (up to 12,000 for August 2025, compared to 9,123 in August 2024).

The airport also operates Tui charter flights twice a week in the summer to Palma, Majorca.

Concerns have also been raised about the impact on Newquay Airport. One commentator on social media said: "The flight schedule there is minimal and without Eastern Airways there won’t be any flights.

"Another blow to Cornwall. Feel for everyone else affected at Humberside and other regions’ jobs."

Selina Chadha, consumer and markets director at the UK Civil Aviation Authority, said: “We urge passengers planning to fly with this airline not to go to the airport as all Eastern Airways flights are cancelled.

“Eastern Airways customers should visit the Civil Aviation Authority’s website for the latest information.”

North Lincolnshire Council, which retains a minority of shares, was approached for a comment.

Following the suspension of Eastern Airways operations, London and North Eastern Railway, ScotRail, TransPennine Express, and Northern will offer free standard class travel to Eastern Airways staff and customers on October 28 and 29, on suitable routes operated by each train company, the UK Civil Aviation Authority said.