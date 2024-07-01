Humberside Police: Judi Heaton appointed after outgoing chief faces misconduct investigation
Paul Anderson announced he was retiring last Tuesday less than a year after being appointed as Chief Constable.
The following day the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said they’d had a referral from the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner and they’d begun an independent investigation into “allegations concerning standards of behaviour, largely related to communication and behaviour towards colleagues”.
Judi Heaton, who retired as an Assistant Chief Constable with Police Scotland in 2021, and previously served with Humberside Police, will join on a temporary basis, the OPCC said.
The job will run for up to six months to allow for the recruitment of a new Chief Constable to take place.
The OPCC said Ms Heaton had vast experience and was chosen for “her local knowledge and understanding of what is important to our communities”.
Ms Heaton, who lives in the force area, said: “‘I am honoured to have been invited by the PCC to fulfil this important interim role.
"I hope to bring some stability to Humberside Police and enable staff and officers to continue to provide the best policing services to the public.”
A police officer for over 30 years, Ms Heaton served with Humberside Police and Cheshire Constabulary before joining Police Scotland as an Assistant Chief Constable, with a portfolio overseeing the provision of investigation into Major Crime, Public Protection (child abuse, domestic abuse, human trafficking and management of offenders) as well as local crime investigation, forensics and biometrics across Scotland.