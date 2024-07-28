A man from Yorkshire decided to pop the question on an idyllic holiday in Jamaica - but less than 24 hours later Hurricane Beryl hit, leaving the loved up couple fearing for their lives.

Butcher Marcus Leary, who is based at Malcolm Michaels’ in The Riding Shopping Centre, Wakefield said: “I’d plucked up the courage to propose and then Hurricane hit.

“Our travel rep told us all to stay in our hotel rooms and block the door with our beds. My now fiancée Charley (Hulme) was having a right panic thinking we were going to die.”

Concerned family and friends back in Yorkshire tried to contact the couple daily but it wasn’t always possible.

Marcus said: “We barricaded ourselves in our rooms, waiting for the hurricane to pass.”

Hurricane Beryl was one of the strongest storms to ever hit the Southern Coast of Jamaica, sweeping the Caribbean causing destruction and leaving ten people dead.

Fortunately Marcus, 24, and Charley, 22, were left unharmed.