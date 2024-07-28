Hurricane Beryl: ‘I’d just popped the question and then we feared for our lives as hurricane hit
Butcher Marcus Leary, who is based at Malcolm Michaels’ in The Riding Shopping Centre, Wakefield said: “I’d plucked up the courage to propose and then Hurricane hit.
“Our travel rep told us all to stay in our hotel rooms and block the door with our beds. My now fiancée Charley (Hulme) was having a right panic thinking we were going to die.”
Concerned family and friends back in Yorkshire tried to contact the couple daily but it wasn’t always possible.
Marcus said: “We barricaded ourselves in our rooms, waiting for the hurricane to pass.”
Hurricane Beryl was one of the strongest storms to ever hit the Southern Coast of Jamaica, sweeping the Caribbean causing destruction and leaving ten people dead.
Fortunately Marcus, 24, and Charley, 22, were left unharmed.
“It was certainly memorable but I think we’ll need another holiday. We’d still go back there - but not anytime soon.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.