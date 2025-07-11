'I celebrated my 70th birthday by wing walking on a plane over Leeds'

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It might come as little surprise then that she chose to celebrate her 70th birthday in a rather unconventional fashion – this time, stood high in the sky on top of an aeroplane.

Looking for a new quest to mark the occasion, she carried out a wing walk at Leeds East Airport in Church Fenton last month, raising money in the process for Middle Park Equestrian Centre (MPEC).

​Kathi says: “I just thought well I’ve done skydiving now, I’ve done scuba diving, what else can I do?

Kathi Rakhshan after carrying out the wing walk.

“It had been in the back of my mind for years to do a wing walk but I’d never have done it just for myself if I hadn’t had the extra impetus of doing something to help the stables.”

​Kathi first became involved with MPEC three years ago. She hadn’t ridden a horse in over 50 years but, like the wing walk, was looking for a challenge.

As a volunteer at the stables, which provides accessible riding lessons for people with disabilities, Kathi has found both a community and a family. Spotlighting the “expertise and empathy” MPEC provides to riders, she wanted to give something back.

When she told her friends and family of her bold idea to wing walk, not many were surprised because, to them, Kathi is the “most bonkers” person they know.​ When plans started to come into fruition, it was postponed five times owing to adverse weather conditions.

Kathi stood on top of the plane at Leeds East Airport in Church Fenton

​But at last Kathi found herself in the sky. “Waiting before it actually lifts off is the most scary part,” she says.

“This is when you’re wondering what is it going to be like? But, after that point, it isn't even scary really. You can breathe all right and you don’t get frightened. It was exhilarating, not scary at all.”

​Harnessed in, Kathi, who stands at 4ft 11ins tall, stood on the plane’s wings for seven minutes as friends watched from the ground.

​Once back on land, Kathi remembers feeling physically exhilarated from what she’d just done.​ “My knees were like jelly and my hair was standing on end for the whole day,” she says.

Her first destination was to the stables at MPEC to share her experience. Now, though with a bruised rib caused by having to haul herself onto the plane wing, Kathi is looking for her next adventure.

​But, something that may surprise people... Kathi has a fear of heights.

“I can jump out of a plane happily because you’re not looking down and I can walk on a wing because you are strapped in,” she says. “​“But I can’t climb a ladder to save my life!”