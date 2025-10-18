‘I didn’t know whether I would be drawing up a bucket list’ - Pete Wilcox on his cancer diagnosis as he moved to Yorkshire to become Bishop of Sheffield

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Four days after Pete Wilcox was unveiled as the new Bishop of Sheffield in April 2017, he was told the words that no one wants to hear. For the next seven months, he found himself with a dual life, taking up his new position in the public eye whilst navigating privately a crushing diagnosis of colon cancer.

At a diocesan synod five years later, once discharged by specialists with no sign of cancer recurrence, Dr Wilcox revealed how the disease had tracked his move to Sheffield from his previous post as Dean of Liverpool.

Now, he has written a memoir about that “rollercoaster” period with the aim of bringing hope and encouragement to those currently finding that life is a struggle.

Dr Pete Wilcox, Bishop of Sheffield.

“The hardest thing to cope with was a feeling of being yanked from this way to that, from high to low, from pleasure to pain,” Dr Wilcox reflects. “There were times even in public when I was a bit automatic, I felt a bit dazed and numb and was just going through the motions.”

His cancer journey was entirely interwoven with the process of becoming the Bishop of Sheffield. In fact, were it not for a medical whilst taking up the position, he would not have known that anything was seriously wrong.

“I had light symptoms which made me wonder if I had Irritable Bowel Syndrome. I could tell something wasn’t quite right with my digestion,” he says. “But I’m a stereotypical bloke, I don’t usually go to the doctor and the symptoms were nothing like severe enough to make me think I should book a medical appointment and get myself seen to.

“I don’t know what would have happened if it wasn’t for the medical. With every week it wasn’t discovered, the risks to my long term health would have been greater. Thank God the medical came at a point at which intervention then meant eight years on, here I am fit and well.”

Initial medical findings didn’t indicate a “big problem”, Dr Wilcox says and it was only the week after he had been announced as the new Bishop that further testing in London revealed the cancerous tumour.

“I knew within minutes of the procedure getting underway,” he recalls. “I could tell from the atmosphere in the theatre that there was a problem, because everything went from warm banter between the medical staff to chilly concentration. Although the doctor took biopsies, he knew what he had found and told me then it’s bad news, you have got cancer.”

For over a week, Dr Wilcox was then in a state of uncertainty, unsure how widespread or treatable the disease might be. “I didn’t know whether I’d be drawing up a bucket list,” he says earnestly. It was Easter Holy Week in the Christian calendar “and quite a spiritual experience to go through that period thinking about my own mortality and wondering if my days might be numbered”.

“When you’re worried about your health, it’s very easy to imagine bad stuff. I’d wake up with an ache in my back and think I must have cancer in my backbone. You interpret every discomfort through the lens of that fear. So for a week, I managed to convince myself I didn’t have long to live.”

Thankfully, a scan showed there was no cancer anywhere else in his body. A few weeks later, as Dr Wilcox was ordained as a Bishop with a Consecration ceremony at York Minster, his phone buzzed in his pocket. The call? Weston Park Hospital to say his cancer treatment plan was ready - five weeks of daily chemoradiotherapy.

“July was the month when I went to pay homage to the Queen,” Dr Wilcox recalls. “The homage was 11am one day and I had to be back in Sheffield for 5.45pm for a radiotherapy appointment so it was all interwoven right the way through that summer…By the end I was feeling pretty wretched all day and spending a lot of it lying on the settee under a blanket because the chemotherapy and radiotherapy really take it out of you.”

That September, Dr Wilcox was installed as Bishop in a ceremony at Sheffield Cathedral, formally marking his assumption of office. At the start of November, he then underwent the final part of his treatment, a surgery which has left him with a permanent colostomy.

Dr Wilcox’s book, A Year of the Lord’s Favour: Grace in times of need, reflects on that whole turbulent period.

Drawing heavily on his entries into a daily prayer journal, he offers encouragement and support for anyone attempting to maintain life as normal while dealing with personal challenges that might be overwhelming.

The book began as a piece of personal reflection, written by Dr Wilcox during a three month sabbatical in Australia last year. The words “poured out” he says and he later decided to try to have the tale published.

He hopes it will highlight the process of becoming a Church of England bishop and offer hope and encouragement to anyone going through cancer or facing other difficulties, as well as addressing stigma around stomas.

Although it was a tough year, Dr Wilcox says it was one in which he felt God’s presence and he believes his experiences have shaped the “sort of Bishop I have become”.

He has previously spoken of feeling like the challenges posed by the cancer were somehow preparatory for those he would face during his time as Bishop of Sheffield, one which has included the global covid pandemic.

The cancer has also highlighted to him a reliance we all have on other people, and has helped him to become a more collaborative and thankful Bishop, he says.

“The illness taught me that one day I will die. Of course I knew that anyway, but during that summer the prospect that I might die sooner rather than later was quite real for me and [I try] to make the most of every day. The illness has really brought out my thankfulness. I’m grateful for every day…and I try to live each day in the knowledge that one day it will be the last day of my life.”