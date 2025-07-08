'I fell in love with Yorkshire's charm on a school trip - now I live here'

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What’s your first Yorkshire memory?

I'm originally from Birmingham and first came to Howarth on a school trip in secondary school. I remember the cobbled streets, the hills and the views out across the fields. I fell in love with the Yorkshire charm and the gorgeous scenery. I finally made the move here in 1997 to study Spanish and Italian at the University of Leeds.

What’s your favourite part of the county – and why?

Becky Baldaro Booth. Photo credit David Lindsey

I have a soft spot for Burnsall up in North Yorkshire, it's near Grassington, not too far from Malham Cove. My husband and I got married there so it will also be a special place. It’s also got some fantastic wild swimming spots which is a real passion of mine.

What’s your idea of a perfect day, or a perfect weekend, out in Yorkshire?

It would definitely involve a spot of wild swimming and maybe a visit to a waterfall, maybe followed by a hike up Ingleborough if I had enough energy left. You can’t beat Yorkshire on a sunny day.

Do you have a favourite walk – or view?

Burnsal. Picture Bruce Rollinson

I think Thornwick Bay (just near Flamborough Head) is a difficult view to beat – especially at sunset with a barbecue and family and friends. The view out to sea is just beautiful.

Which Yorkshire sportsperson, past or present, would you like to take for lunch?

I think I’ll have to cheat for this one – my 13 year-old Milly is a fantastic runner and she runs for the Valley Striders club in Alwoodley. She’d always be my favourite person to take for lunch.

Which Yorkshire stage or screen star, past or present, would you like to take for dinner?

I really love the James Bond films so I think I’d have to choose Judi Dench – purely so I could say I’d had dinner with M.

If you had to name your Yorkshire ‘hidden gem’, what would it be?

Leeds Hospitals Charity has just opened a new charity shop in Horsforth and I went there for a visit recently – it’s a fantastic little town. It has some great shops and a really buzzing night life with some brilliant restaurants; it definitely feels like a hidden gem, just a stone’s throw from the city centre.

If you could choose something Yorkshire to own for a day, what would it be?

I’ve visited Pool Bridge Farm (just outside of York) several times with friends, swimming and paddle-boarding and I think it feels like a little corner of heaven – especially on a sunny day. It would be the perfect place to have to yourself for a few hours.

What do you think gives Yorkshire its unique identity?

The thing I’ve always loved about Yorkshire is the people, not just their generous spirit but also their good humour and their friendliness, it’s unlike anywhere in the UK.

Do you follow sport in the county, and if so, what?

My dad was an athletics coach so it’s always been a passion of mine. I used to love nothing better than watching the Brownlees and more recently Georgia Taylor Brown and Beth Potter take on the triathlon in Roundhay Park – I can’t wait for the competition to return.

Do you have a favourite restaurant, or pub?

After a hike in the Yorkshire Dales, there’s no better place to stop for lunch than the Appletreewick Inn – it’s a family friendly little pub in the middle of the village with a great beer garden.

Do you have a favourite food shop?

I can’t pick just one. What I love about Leeds is how multi-cultural it is. One of our charity offices is based at St James’s Hospital in the heart of Harehills and there are some fantastic little corner stores and international bakeries – it’s a great place to wander to on your lunch break and pick up a little treat.

How do you think that Yorkshire has changed, for better or for worse, in the time that you’ve known it?

Over the last three years we’ve been working on the Rob Burrow MND Centre Appeal to build a new care centre at Seacroft Hospital. It’s been a fantastic fundraising appeal and has really cemented my belief that Yorkshire people are even more generous than I thought – Rob’s diagnosis and his death last year really brought together an amazing community.

Who is the Yorkshire person that you most admire?

Rob Burrow’s wife Lindsey is our Patron and Leeds Hospitals Charity and she’s probably one of the most inspirational people I’ve met. She’s done such a huge amount to raise the profile of motor neurone disease yet she’s incredibly down to earth and a real family woman. I think her bravery and the love she showed Rob throughout his illness is very admirable.

Has Yorkshire influenced your work?

Absolutely, I feel incredibly privileged to work in Yorkshire. I genuinely believe Yorkshire folk are the most generous in the UK and the sense of community is fantastic. It's because of the generosity of our donors that we're able to have such a big impact on our hospitals - our supporters literally help us transform lives every day.

Name your favourite Yorkshire book/author/artist/CD/performer.

I really like folk music and I’m a big fan of Kate Rusby, when we go camping or go to festivals in Yorkshire, we like to listen to her music as a family.

If a stranger to Yorkshire only had time to visit one place, where should it be?