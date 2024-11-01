A Yorkshire gym owner has shared why he is living with the squirrel he rescued.

Antony Newby who runs Underground Fitness in Leeds, discovered a baby squirrel fighting for her life in the middle of a road.

He named her Suzie and decided to take her in and look after her.

The 55-year-old said: “About nine weeks ago I found Suzie. She was the size of a leaf, I thought she was a leaf in the road.”

Antony Newby and Suzie the Squirrel

Antony took it on himself to try to help Suzie despite vets “writing her off,” he said.

Antony told his girlfriend: “I’m going to save her life.”

Now Antony, who lives in a cottage on his own, has his first roommate.

He said: “I’ve never had children or pets. I guess I didn’t like the responsibility. She’s like a baby. Suzie sleeps in her bed next to me. I’m up every four hours feeding her.”

Suzie the Squirrel

Four weeks ago, Antony posted on facebook: “6 weeks ago today I found Suzie the baby squirrel in the middle of the road nearly dead.

"She could hardly walk, she was malnourished, dehydrated and not very well.

"At day 3 she was losing weight and went down to just 87g and looked like she was going to die. I searched for help and found a professional squirrel rehabber I followed her instructions and Ive managed to get her drinking a special milk formula and she started to get better, she started putting on weight and moving about more.

"We then found out that she has had a head trauma and has neurological problems and struggled with things like eating and her coordination but I never gave up on her. Today, 6 weeks later she is a different little girl and now weighs 273g.

"My life has changed, I have to feed her 4 times a day with milk and look after her like a little baby.

"But she is the cutest thing I have ever seen, she is so loving and playful and has helped me over this tough time the last couple of weeks. I never thought I would be looking after and raising a baby squirrel but I believe everything is for a reason. She is here to stay for a while I reckon… we all love you Suzie Blaze.”

Antony said Suzie, who is now ten weeks old, has moved on to eating solid foods such as broccoli.