'I love Leeds but there’s nothing better than a weekend in the North York Moors'

What’s your first Yorkshire memory?

As a young southerner from Brighton, arriving at Leeds University to study Theatre and Performance, I wasn’t used to the Yorkshire accent. So when I asked a taxi driver to drop me at “Bry Gate” in the centre of Leeds, he had no idea of what I was talking about. When it eventually dawned on him that I meant Briggate, we both cracked up laughing – and that was my first introduction to the wonderful Yorkshire sense of humour.

What’s your favourite part of the county?

Anna Turzynski. Credit: Giles Rocholl Photography Ltd ©2024

I have to say Leeds. I love this city’s independent spirit. It’s the land of possibility, where there’s every encouragement to live your dream. I haven’t left since I arrived as a student and I have no intention of doing so.

What’s your idea of a perfect day, or a perfect weekend, out in Yorkshire?

Whilst I love Leeds, there’s no better feeling than having a weekend away in the North York Moors or by the seaside. Every August a group of us go camping in Goathland, we turn the campsite into a mini festival and go wild swimming. Our weekend also involves cricket on the beach and a visit to Whitby for unbeatable fish and chips.

Do you have a favourite view?

View towards Thirsk from Boltby Bank on the Hambleton Hills on the North York Moors National Park photographed for The Yorkshire Post by Tony Johnson.

Yes, definitely. The view from the top of Runswick Bay is always inspiring, capturing the panoramic beauty of the North Yorkshire’s coastline. I always head over to Runswick Bay on my birthday for a walk along the beach. It’s the perfect way to celebrate.

Which Yorkshire sportsperson, past or present, would you like to take for lunch

It has to be Beryl Burton, Yorkshire’s greatest-ever cyclist and a pioneer for both cycling and women’s sport. I bet she’d have lots to say and I doubt she’d eat anything too fiddly, so she’d be a cheap date.

Which Yorkshire stage or screen star, past or present, would you like to take for dinner?

Julian Barratt, born in Leeds, and best known for the iconic Mighty Boosh with his comedy partner Noel Fielding. The surrealist comedy of the Mighty Boosh struck a massive chord with my teenage self and I can imagine having a wonderfully awkward but hilarious dinner with Julian, talking and laughing about weird things.

If you had to name your Yorkshire ‘hidden gem’, what would it be?

The beautifully restored Turkish Baths 1877 in Sheffield are a joy, while Pool Bridge Farm in Wheldrake, where four old fishing ponds have been converted into peaceful lakes for wild swimmers, is the perfect place to connect with nature, step away from the chaos of everyday life and relax. The wood-fired saunas are amazingly warming after a bracing swim.

If you could choose something in Yorkshire to own for a day, what would it be?

I would take over every single billboard in the county, from those large ones by motorways to small posters in villages, and flood them with art and messages from people who usually don’t get the platform to get their thoughts and voices heard.

What do you think gives Yorkshire its unique identity?

The people. I think the three qualities of good humour, curiosity and resilience are unbeatable. Although Yorkshire is a varied country, with North, West and South Yorkshire all having very distinct characteristics, these qualities cross the three county borders.

Do you follow sport in the county, and if so, what?

I love watching AFC Emley, a community football club, playing in the Northern Premier League Division One East. My friend Thys is a big fan and has taken me to a few matches. It’s football at its best, where you can watch the players close-up with a pie and a pint in your hand.

Do you have a favourite restaurant, or pub?

There’s too many to mention, but let’s go for Bavette in Horsforth; Culto, my local in Meanwood; Wens on North Street, Leeds, where the dumplings are unreal; and Whitelocks, with its rich cultural history, is the quintessential British pub.

Do you have a favourite food shop?

Kirkgate Market. No more to be said. It’s the largest covered market in Europe and I’ve done some amazing artistic projects in there over the years. The food on offer is amazing.

How do you think that Yorkshire has changed, for better or for worse, in the time that you’ve known it?

It has, though my view of Yorkshire has changed too, as I came here as a fairly naïve student and now I have fallen in love with the county. In essence, I think Yorkshire has finally learned to celebrate the things that make it different but, most importantly, to work together.

Who is the Yorkshire person that you most admire?

William and John Gaunt, the two inspirational cousins who have transformed Sunny Bank Mills in Farsley, an old textile mill dating back to 1829, into a stunning commercial and cultural destination in the heart of the local community. William and John could easily have sold up when the mills stopped weaving, but instead they did what was right for the community and the result is sensational. I feel so lucky to work here.

Has Yorkshire influenced your work?

Yes absolutely. After graduating from Leeds University, I just had to stick around. I have an independent spirit and Yorkshire gave me so much hope I could make the most of my life here, especially if I worked hard. It suited my personality and my curiosity and has provided so many opportunities, including my current role as Arts Director at Sunny Bank Mills.

If a stranger to Yorkshire only had time to visit one place, where should it be?