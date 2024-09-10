Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What’s your first Yorkshire memory?

Aged five at the height of the Blitz in London, my mum and I came to Huddersfield, mum and dad’s home town, to stay with my grandfather who was caretaker of the Municipal Offices. I have vivid happy memories of walking in New Street with grandad. Memorable introductions to what would, for many years be my home area.

What’s your favourite part of Yorkshire?

Malcolm Brigg loves the ‘infinite view’ across North Yorkshire from Sutton Bank. Picture James Hardisty.

Honestly, all of it. So much geographical, historical and cultural variety. Each area with its own attraction to satisfy every state of my mind. If it has to be one, it is the Yorkshire Coast path. The ever- present sea in all its moods, varied farm animals, resident and migrating birds, different crops, wild flowers all different with the seasons. The steep cliffs contrasting with stretches at sea level.

What’s your idea of a perfect day out in Yorkshire?

A walk in Wensleydale with my wife Christine, family and of course my canine best friend Tess. Distances covered now is limited, but there will be a lengthy picnic on the banks of the Ure and the glimpse of a kingfisher. Family chats, the necessary rest at a pub in one of the welcoming villages. Home for a quick change before the St Celia Orchestra concert in Ripon Cathedral.

Do you have a favourite walk?

Malcolm Brigg moved to Huddersfield during The Blitz

The path from the visitors centre at Sutton Bank. Gliders taking off, Gormire lake visible below, a wide range of plant life, the Kilburn White Horse and what seems to be an infinite view Westward across North Yorkshire and to the Pennines.

Which Yorkshire sportsman, past or present, would you like to take for lunch?

‘Dickie’ Bird. It is far more than his voice that epitomises Yorkshire. He has a down to earth ‘common sense get things done’ approach to life. He reached the very top of his profession. Highly respected as a cricket umpire all over the world. There would be no embarrassed silences over our lunch! I would look forward to hearing his views on The Hundred and I guess would have much amusement watching him officiate at such an event.

Which Yorkshire stage or screen star, past or present, would you like to take for dinner?

The Brighouse and Rastrick Band – all of them – because they have given me so much pleasure over the decades. Whether it be a formal concert in one of Yorkshire’s many fine halls, or open air at the annual Saddleworth Whit Competition, the quality always justifies their world class reputation. It would be costly but I might be treated to their signature tune ‘Ilkla Moor’. Which would, as always, send shivers down my spine.

What’s your Yorkshire ‘hidden gem’?

Tom Corner, above Dallowgill, Ripon. Far above sea level, it is almost like being in an aeroplane, with vast areas of North Yorkshire all around. Westward seemingly endless open moorland, colours changing with the seasons. East over the Vale of Mowbray I can visualise Whitby but for the Hambleton Hills. North East is Teeside with Roseberry Topping clearly visible. Sometimes busy with three or four parked cars at the start of the Mosaic Trail, usually silent but for the sound of sheep and grouse.

If you could own somewhere in Yorkshire for a day where would it be?

The North Yorks Moor Railway. To be the controller even for the day would permit me to achieve so much that is important to me. Ride the whole line on the footplate, the noise, the smell the views of the richly varied scenery. Memories of rides on the Christmas specials, walks, picnics on the paths from Goathland to Grosmont, opportunities to meet and thank all of the staff, the engineers and volunteers that keep it going. Silent thoughts of all those who had the original vision, those who sacrificed so much in its building and those stalwarts who had the determination and energy to undertake the restoration after the Beeching era.

What do you think gives Yorkshire its unique identity?

Its huge variety in so many categories. Geographically, geologically, historically, culturally. All of these have contributed to moulding its landscape, natural history, industries and hence the uniqueness of its people.

What sport in the county do you follow?

All sports, but cricket and rugby league in particular.

Do you have a favourite restaurant?

Tennants café and Bistro in Leyburn never disappoints. Mario’s Italian in Ripon comes a close second.

Who is the Yorkshire person that you most admire?

Christine my wife of 64 years tops my long list. Simon Armitage, what a life and still young. Geography graduate, a probation officer, Poetry Professorship at Oxford and Leeds Universities, poet, playwright, author, broadcaster and a Poet Laureate.

Has Yorkshire influenced your work?

School in Almondbury, with a caring kind Yorkshire headteacher. Leeds University with a very supportive Yorkshire professor provided the foundation for my career in education. My teaching in three schools, all in Yorkshire. I was supported by many teachers, governors, and local education officials, the vast majority being Yorkshire born and bred. So many parents have influenced and enriched my life. And the children have kept me on my toes.

Name your favourite Yorkshire author.

Alf Wight (James Herriot). His writing and subsequent excellent TV series and films have exposed the best of Yorkshire and its people to the whole world. I regularly return to his books which transfer me so easily to our glorious Dales and almost allow me to join in the conversations.

If a stranger to Yorkshire only had time to visit one place, where should it be?