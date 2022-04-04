Seven-year-old Louie Tyson was taken into the Emergency Department at Sheffield Children’s Hospital just over one year ago.

He was diagnosed with Paediatric Inflammatory Multisystem Syndrome (PIMS-Ts) after his organs had started to shut down - a rare and new complication which can occur after a COVID-19 infection.

His mother, Joanne Tyson, said: “Louie was suffering from a high fever and a stomach cramps. I noticed that his eyes looked sore, and the whites of his eyes had gone grey, so we took him to see our out-of-hours GP.”

Louie with his mum Joanne

The doctor suspected appendicitis and sent them to Sheffield Children’s NHS Foundation Trust.

It was a month since Louie had COVID-19, and he was asymptomatic throughout that time.

While tests revealed his appendix was fine, Louie had widespread inflammation in his abdomen.

Ms Tyson said: “When we thought it was appendicitis, it was a worry, but we knew it was curable.

“When we were told they thought it was a complication due to COVID, it was confusing as Louie’s two older brothers had also had the infection at the same too.

“Knowing the condition was so new was scary too, the doctors knew how to treat conditions similar to PIMS, but it was unchartered territory for everyone.”

Once diagnosed, Louie underwent immunoglobulin treatment and antibiotics, as well as steroids and blood thinners to prevent the swelling of his heart.

He was in hospital for nine days.

One year on, Louie is fully recovered and last Saturday (April 2) cycled the 14-mile Woodhead pass with his mum to fundraise for the hospital that provided his critical care.

The Barnsley boy said: “I would like to say thank you to the staff because I nearly died and you all looked after me so well.”

"When I was in hospital, I liked doing my homework and playing on the Xbox and I was given toys to play with. I also liked the food.”

The Children’s Hospital Charity are currently fundraising to redevelop the Emergency Department and Louie’s cycling challenge brought in £330.

Ms Tyson, said: “Sheffield Children’s put everything into helping Louie in such a scary time. From the doctors and nurses to the cleaning staff, play specialists, catering staff and even the ladies in Costa who kept me supplied with toasties, you name it, you helped us so much during our stay.”

Sarah Maltby, Consultant Paediatric Rheumatologist at Sheffield Children’s, added: “It is important to realise that while children with PIMS like Louie can become extremely unwell, the vast majority of children respond well to treatment and make a full recovery."

“On behalf of everyone at Sheffield Children’s, thank you Louie! We are really pleased to hear you are so well!”