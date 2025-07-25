'I quit my £50,000-a-year executive role for a factory job and a stress-free life'

A Yorkshire mother quit her corporate executive job to become a minimum-wage factory worker - for "a stress-free life" with "no Sunday scaries" - despite a 50 per cent pay cut.

Shany Hagan, 56, spent two decades working as a business development manager, earning £50,000-a-year.

But Shany, from York, said she was fed-up of the high-pressure role, constant targets and "Sunday scaries".

So this year, after the menopause forced her to deal with hot flushes and brain fog, she handed in her notice.

She has secured a new job working as a floor worker at a factory - earning just £24,000-a-year.

But despite the pay cut, Shany said she has no regrets - because it's a "stress-free role" and she can prioritise doing hobbies, like art, in her free time.

Shany, a mother-of-one, said: "I had been in the business for 20 years, and it had always been very stressful. I could cope when I was younger, but now I want time to reflect on myself and my life.

"In those kind of roles, it doesn't matter how hard you work, they will always want more from you. I've always had a love for painting and now I just want to focus on my passions and myself now.

"For the first time in 20 years, I can forget about work when I walk out the door at the end of the day."

Shany didn't go to university but managed to secure a business job in her 20s, and worked her way up the ranks.

For the past 20 years she had been working at an electronics company in business development management.

The corporate role had seen her "chained to a desk" and working in a high-pressure environment, she said.

But she had been motivated by the pressure as she wanted to pay her mortgage off in full on her four-bed cottage.

In 2019, she finally paid it off - but then she began to realise she no longer enjoyed the work.

Shany said: "I could cope when I was younger, but it's stressful."

During Covid, when furloughed, she picked up a paintbrush and discovered she had a love for portrait painting.

She had been unable to pursue the passion previously due to an eye condition, but had recently had surgery to fix the issue.

As she 'brushed up' on her skills, she even began to donate her artworks to charities - after getting celebrities to sign them.

Celebrities including Mel B and Cliff Richard have signed their own portraits which have been sold at auction to raise more than £350k in total, she said.

After returning to work post-covid, she realised she was no longer motivated by her former role.

She said: "After I paid off my mortgage, I was done.

"The work could be stressful, and I couldn't paint when I was stressed."

She began job-hunting and applied for some other management positions, as well as lower-qualified roles including a factory worker.

She said: "I went for a management interview where the interviewer told me 'I want you to give this job 100 per cent, I don't want you focusing on your art'.

"I realised then that I wanted to focus on me - so I turned the job down in favour of a factory floor worker job. I wanted to be on my feet a bit more, a more physical job, to lose some weight for my health, which I have."

Shany now packs food, labels products, does computer admin and cleaning at her minimum-wage job.

She said since starting her new role in May, she has already noticed a difference.

She said: "I don't get the Sunday evening scaries at all, and the people are kind. You can actually switch off when you leave.

"And I get to paint in my free time, and help people by selling my paintings. I get to go to big charity auctions. I do have to be more careful with my money of course, but the free time is the main thing.