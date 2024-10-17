An ambulance worker from Yorkshire had his life saved by a 999 call handler when he had a cardiac arrest.

In an emotional phone call, 59-year-old Mark Spedding, can be heard calling an ambulance and saying: “Can you hurry up please? I think I’m going to die.”

Mark, who was at home alone, had been suffering from chest pains when he rang 999.

He had managed to give his name, address, and symptoms to the call taker Francesca Brightwell when he became unresponsive in June 2024.

Mark Spedding reunited with colleagues who helped to save his life

Within three minutes, Wakefield paramedic Carly Duffy and ambulance support worker Laura Murphy arrived, started CPR, and used a defibrillator.

They were joined shortly afterward by Castleford paramedic Amanda Wagstaff, ambulance support worker Leanne Hayes, and clinicians working on the Yorkshire Air Ambulance rapid response vehicle.

Many of the clinicians knew Mark and had worked alongside him. They managed to resuscitate him and he was conveyed to Pinderfields Hospital for further

treatment. He spent two days in an induced coma before being discharged two weeks later.

The father-of-three, who lives in Normanton, shared his experiences about the value of CPR with students at Penistone Grammar School in Penistone this week as part of Restart A Heart Day.

“Less than one in ten people survive an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest but we can change that if more people learn CPR,” said Mark, who works with the non-emergency patient transport service at Castleford Ambulance Station.

“What happens in Yorkshire on Restart a Heart Day is tremendous and I am proud to be able to speak to students, share my story and give them the confidence to help other people in the way I was helped.”

In August, Mark was reunited with his colleagues who saved his life.

“It was very emotional, but in a good way,” said Mark, who has worked for Yorkshire Ambulance Service since 2018.

“How do you thank the people who have saved your life? No words could ever do it justice.

“We are all human at the end of the day and regardless of the job we do, working to resuscitate someone you know is difficult, but they put that aside and the exceptional care they delivered was just fantastic; I wouldn’t be here without them.”

Dwain Longley, area operations manager with Yorkshire Ambulance Service, said: “Ambulance crews attend patients who are critically unwell every day and while they are highly trained, this still offers its own challenges and difficulties.

“But to attend someone who you know personally and have worked with operationally adds its own dynamic.

“To be able to resuscitate them is an achievement but to be able to meet that individual afterwards and see they have not suffered any lasting detrimental effects is truly an honour for both the crews and patients.”

Cardiac arrest survivors including Mark are supporting Yorkshire Ambulance Service’s plans to teach CPR to more than 35,000 students across the region.

More than 750 off-duty ambulance staff, community first responders, and volunteers from partner organisations are visiting 172 secondary schools - more than ever before - to provide the life-saving lesson.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service has also provided five young people at Parkwood Academy in Sheffield with the skills to deliver their own CPR training session, an initiative that will be rolled out across the region.

Jason Carlyon, Community Engagement Manager with Yorkshire Ambulance Service, said: “What happens in the first few minutes after someone has suffered a cardiac arrest is vital. If bystanders can call 999 and start CPR while sending someone to retrieve the nearest defibrillator, that person’s chances of survival can triple.