"I thought I was going to die” says second British woman who caught Legionnaire's disease in Greece

A European health agency has confirmed two reports of Legionnaire’s disease at a hotel in Crete where a Yorkshire holidaymaker fell seriously ill.

Donna Jobling, 57, from Hull, had to be placed in an induced coma after contracting the disease during a stay at the Sergios Hotel in June.

A second holidaymaker, a 43-year-old woman from South Wales, was taken ill shortly after arriving home after 10 nights at the hotel in May.

Lawyers representing the women, who both travelled on Easyjet package holidays, says they’ve had confirmation from the European Legionnaires’ disease Surveillance Network of two separate reports of people who had stayed at the Sergios Hotel shortly before being diagnosed with the disease.

The public health network aims to detect and respond to clusters of travel-associated Legionnaires' disease in EU countries.

A potentially fatal form of bacterial pneumonia, Legionnaires’ is spread chiefly by water droplets through air conditioning and similar systems.

Mrs Jobling spent two weeks in intensive care in Crete before being flown home and admitted to Hull Royal Infirmary where she was subsequently diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare autoimmune disorder where the body’s immune system mistakenly attacks the nerves. She was then transferred to Castle Hospital and has been told she could take six to twelve months to recover, or even longer.

Meanwhile the 43-year-old from South Wales was admitted to hospital after falling ill after returning home from her trip.

She said she felt so ill she thought she was going to die: “The doctors told me I was so bad that had I been older, and had I not been as fit as I am, it would probably have killed me.

“It took them a few days to diagnose me and during that time I had a really high fever and they couldn’t get my temperature down. I was delusional, and I only started to improve when they diagnosed Legionnaires’ and put me on the right antibiotics.

“I was discharged at the start of June and I’ve slowly got better day by day. I didn’t think about taking legal advice as I’m just not that type of person, but then I saw the news about the lady who had bee left fighting for her life, and I just felt so angry.”

Anne Thomson, of Hudgell Solicitors, which is representing both women, says the notifications to ELDSNet don’t confirm that the Sergios Hotel is the source of the infection, but begs questions of how the hotel was run.

She said: “It certainly justifies requesting a full and transparent investigation into how water systems have been managed and maintained at this hotel, when the systems were last inspected and proved to meet the required standards, and any information the hotel has on reported illnesses of guests staying there since April of this year.”

After Mrs Jobling became ill in June the Greek health ministry issued a statement to hoteliers in Crete to ensure the quality of water for human consumption was monitored “especially with regard to Legionella".

The BBC reported at the time that the source of the disease had not yet been identified but easyJet Holidays moved other customers out of the hotel they were staying in as a precaution.