'I told my parents I wanted to play the violin aged three, now I perform with Sheffield's Brigantes orchestra'

“I kept on nagging - and they gave in when I was six I think they were probably confused as to why I wanted to do it.

"But I got my violin and my lessons and I was the first person in the family to study classical music - I was the youngest but my family soon followed suit.”

Growing up in the Woodseats area of Sheffield, Holly-Rayne was home educated - along with her two older sisters - by her mum.

Violinist Holly-Rayne Bennett plays with The Brigantes orchestra in Sheffield.

An important part of that education was encouraging a love of music - there was certainly always music in the home as her parents were both encouraging taking their children in folk and Irish music evenings each week from an early age.

“My dad’s a decent self-taught guitarist who played from being very young.

"They would hold folk music or guitar evenings for our home education group in the front room and take us to folk events so there was always music around and we always listened to plenty of music at home,” she says

Holly-Rayne had music lessons from the start, studying with acclaimed Sheffield violin teacher Nina Martin and eventually received a scholarship with Sheffield Music Academy.

Quentin Clare founder of the Brigantes Orchestra in Sheffield Picture: Eduardus Lee

“Without that, my parents would have really struggled to fund the amount of lessons I needed to get into college,” she admits.

“There were violin and piano lessons as well as the music theory so there was a lot to study but I knew this is what I wanted to do.”

That level of dedication paid off when Holly-Rayne received a place at the prestigious Royal Northern College of Music.

“My teachers wanted me to go to Oxford and Nina would have liked me to go to the Royal Academy in London but at that time I wanted to study ensemble work and the Royal Northern was the best place for it,” she explains.

Graduating after four years, she did stay in Manchester for a while, playing with string quartets and in orchestras.

“It was a case of playing whatever came up and travelling around but I knew I wanted to be in Sheffield because of the family ties and also because it’s a great place for quality of life.”

The decision to return to her home city paid off when, in 2019, conductor Quentin Clare founded Sheffield’s first professional orchestra, The Brigantes.

It takes its name from a collection of Celtic tribes that populated what is now Yorkshire in the 1st Century, and enjoyed both theatre and music.

The Brigantes encapsulates culture, unity and the idea that an orchestra is "a tribe of musicians”.

Holly-Rayne has been part of the lineup almost from the start and, as mum to young daughter Gaia, finds that being part of the orchestra means she can successfully balance the demands of career and family.

“At the moment it’s wonderful because we’re in Sheffield, it is such a supportive environment, the musicians are all amazing and Quentin is amazing too,” she says.

“My family can support me and Gaia can come along, which means she is growing up with music and that’s really important to me - she already sits at the piano with me and joins in.

“Being a single parent, I don’t get time on my own to practice so Gaia is always there, she comes to the piano and she sits on my lap and already she can pick out notes.”

There’s also time for teaching violin and for conducting the Doncaster Children’s Orchestra for the city’s Music Service.

“Music is vital, it’s a core part of humanity - I could talk about the different aspects of music and what they mean till the cows come home,” she laughs.

“I’m 35 now and I’ve always been involved in some way with music and education.

“I was teaching while I was a teenager and even though I was home educated I have had a good level of involvement with music in schools.

“I can see just how important music is from a community aspect and for children’s development and their own confidence.

“Even in some of the really depressed areas that I have worked in, it has been incredible to see the impact music can have, building confidence and connections.

“You see children learning and finding joy, supporting each other and enjoying performing.”

That is one of the reasons that Holly-Rayne is so pleased to be part of the Brigantes Orchestra.

It regularly performs special free afternoon concerts for school audiences, as well as the concerts as part of its annual orchestral season, which finished in June and will re-start later in the year.

it is estimated that only about seven per cent of classical music concert goers in the UK are under 31.

Brigantes founder and conductor Quentin Clare has a firmly held belief that orchestras need to show young people that classical music is for all and that going to a concert is a great way to enjoy an evening out.

“It’s wonderful that we have the Brigantes in Sheffield and that people are discovering us,” Holly-Rayne says.

“Sheffield has always been a cultural hub and Brigantes is the logical and vital next step in the right direction towards growing the cultural life of the city.”