I tried hypnotherapy and I didn’t become a dancing chicken - instead I hypnotised myself

A hypnotist on stage getting people to dance around pretending to be a chicken was my first experience witnessing hypnotherapy during an 18-30 holiday.

Fortunately, 18-30 holidays are now a thing of the past and so are such shows.

Yet I had heard many people swear by hypnosis to lose weight, stop smoking, and feel that zen feeling that everyone raves about.

I had tried a hypnotic audiobook but I think my brain was too distracted and I would fall asleep. Sadly I didn’t wake up transformed.

Jowita Penkala who runs Excellence Health

I’ve always enjoyed trying new holistic therapies, in search of a more relaxed lifestyle. Sadly, I have no childcare nor a magic wand to make life simple but I had heard that I could learn hypnotherapy myself.

My friend introduced me to Jowita Penkala, who does a range of complementary therapies including hypnotherapy.

She said hypnosis is often described as a deep state of relaxation. When Ms Penkala, who is based in Morley, first visited me at home, it was far from a relaxed environment with five kids and two dogs.

I explained how I couldn’t go to someone to have a session with all my commitments but she reassured me I could do it myself with her help.

Reporter Sophie Mei Lan at home with Jowita Penkala

“When you have a treatment of hypnotherapy someone is giving you commands, it’s on a subconscious level,” said holistic therapist Ms Penkala.

“But make sure you always record your session of hypnosis.”

This made me realise how vulnerable I could be if hypnotised by the wrong person.

She is now helping people find relief from chronic health conditions, addictive behaviours and helping people to reduce stress. She trains and treats people through her company Excellence Health.

However, Ms Penkala teaches people to hypnotise themselves rather than be a ‘passive participant’.

She said: “I like to teach people to do it themselves to help them take control of their lives.

“People like to be hypnotised for quick results over a few sessions but self-hypnotism is about long term transformation.”

Learning these skills might not be as entertaining but Jowita has helped people continue their transformation journey without it.

Ms Penkala encouraged me to close my eyes and begin by focusing on a non-moving object. Every time my brain got distracted she told me to focus on the object.

After practising this for a couple of weeks, she then suggested I add phrases such as “I am fit and healthy,” and other positive affirmations.

It was a much more subtle approach and gradual. I’m still undergoing the learning curve with her expert help.

Our brain is wired to have a negative bias, and this has helped me to take control of my overactive brain.

Rather than a ‘crash diet’, this has been a longer more sustainable way of consuming hypnotherapy.