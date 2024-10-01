'I tried the Emily in Paris range at budget supermarket Lidl - it was cheaper than I thought'

Netflix smash hit Emily in Paris has launched its own range of products in budget supermarket chain Lidl.

Emily in Paris follows the story of a marketing executive who moves from Chicago to live in Paris.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Netflix series entwines product placement into each episode as well as brands being integrated into the storyline.

This has helped new brands skyrocket to social media success.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There was everything from scented candles to jigsaws and a range of French food products

Emily in Paris has its own instagram account with over two million followers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was only a matter of time before Emily in Paris launched its own range.

Our reporter Sophie Mei Lan Malin went to track down some of the merchandise now sold in Lidl stores.

Ironically this show is about a marketing executive and the show itself is the master of marketing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emily in Paris range launches in Lidl - but many products have sold out

A storyline so simple throughout that it has been dubbed as the ultimate example of ‘ambient viewing,’ basically you can follow TV even if you’re staring at your phone with the show on in the background.

It follows this unchallenging trend of TV with its picture perfect drone shots of Paris and its frothy love story. It’s so frothy in fact that you could be sitting there spooning the froth off the top of a cappuccino while painting your nails with Emily in Paris playing in the background.

Emily Cooper, the show’s protagonist, lives the instagrammable dream that many twenty somethings aspire to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yet the reality is for many of us we can’t afford a lavish lifestyle in Paris and instead we live the fantasy life while shopping in Lidl.

'The baguette wasn't part of the range it just felt apt'

With most shoppers on the hunt for household essentials I didn’t dare ask where the Emily in Paris range was located. It was a drizzly day in Normanton, West Yorkshire when I found my nearest Lidl. It felt far too grey a backdrop to be admitting to what I was looking to buy.

I scrolled through tiktok to find what products were on offer. Everything from Lemon Tarts to Macarons, slippers and even pink lemonade and shandy. To my misfortune all these products had sold out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This however triggered us to do an Emily in Paris themed treasure hunt around Lidl.

I love Lidl but there’s not a store near to where I live. Limited edition exclusive ranges like this however encouraged me to travel to my nearest one. Perhaps this was also a ploy for new customers to try out Lidl.

'I had to go on a treasure hunt to find some of the branded products in Lidl'

How much does the range cost?

We managed to find plenty of cheese twists (£1.49 per packet), and chocolate truffles (£2.99) amongst the Emily in Paris food items and then nail polishes (£2.79), jigsaws (£3.99) and scented candles (£3.99). It made up the ultimate pamper party set to use in front of the TV, no doubt intended to use while watching Emily in Paris.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a household of tween daughters, I am all for budget ranges with one of the show's t-shirts costing £3.99 instead of £40. It was a welcome opportunity to get some household essentials rather than be dragged by my kids to a designer department store to find the latest tiktok trends.

This really felt like Emily in Paris for fans like us who are living the cost of living crisis lifestyle rather than the cosmopolitan chic one Emily portrays. The scented candles, french food products and nail polish were all stuff we used, but I’m not sure I am going to be putting together the Emily in Paris jigsaw anytime soon. That said, if they’d had any tshirts left and of course, macarons we would have definitely bought those.

The products we bought were cheap and cheerful but they looked the part.