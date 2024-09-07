Every “eureka” moment is unique, it can come from the most mundane everyday activities, from taking a bath, to eating your tea - as one Yorkshire artist discovered.

Swirling around sauces to accompany his pasty and chips, Dan Temple saw visions of an artist's palette on his plate.

Inspired by what was in front of him, it was then he concocted his own weird and wonderful recipe.

“I thought I’d see what I could make from the sauces on my plate.

Master Temple live on youtube from his garden shed

“I like to show that if I can learn to paint, anyone can.”

Dan, who normally works as an engineering teacher at Castleford College, hopes to inspire others to try art.

The father-of-three said: “After tea I looked in the fridge and found lots of colours to paint with.”

Using BBQ sauce, tomato sauce, mustard, mayonnaise and mint sauce Dan created a painting of a landscape.

Master Temple's oil painting

“Some people loved it and the odd troll hated it. Maybe I should use marmite next time,” joked Dan.

For Dan who lives in Knottingley, West Yorkshire it’s about having fun, being creative and experimenting.

He said: “I hadn’t tried oil paints prior to lockdown.

“I enjoy collecting coins, it's one of my passions and it’s what got me into painting.

Selby Abbey by Master Temple

“I became friendly with a youtuber called Christopher Collects and he sent me some oil paints.”

Dan decided to give them a try.

With so much spare time during the pandemic, Dan began to learn to paint by following youtube tutorials while also making his own channel about coin collecting.

He said: “Painting is addictive, once I’d started it and began improving I kept going.”

Dan transformed his small garden tool shed into his own studio to paint and document his work on video.

“My artist name is Master Temple because I'm a black belt.”

Similarly to martial arts, Dan said painting is all about the discipline to practise.

Dan has painted incredible canvases, including everything from churches to Yorkshire landmarks.

He has even begun to get commissions for his paintings.

Dan said: “People always think they only take 20 minutes like the length of my sped up videos but paintings, well good ones anyway, can take much longer.”