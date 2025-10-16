Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now, Kim-Joy has used her creativity for a new project - a book named Ordinary Joy: A Realistic Guide to Being Yourself.

Published by Penguin Books UK, it is a practical and inclusive guide on how to find enjoyment in everyday life. In her own-life, Kim-Joy, who lives in Leeds with her partner Nabil and cats Inki and Mochi, finds happiness from house plants, board games, and, of course, baking.

However, she understands that lasting contentment comes from something deeper: self-acceptance. “A lot of people say to me it's amazing that you are yourself but I’ve always struggled with being myself and I still do,” she reflects. “I’ve struggled all my life trying to be myself and trying to have as much joy in my life as possible (and therefore) I wanted to talk about it.”

Kim-Joy came runner-up on The Great British Bake Off in 2018 (Credit: Ellis Parrinder)

Ordinary Joy sees Kim-Joy analyse different aspects of self-acceptance by reflecting on memories throughout her life. She connects these with her knowledge gained from her experience as a qualified Psychological Wellbeing Practitioner, to create a guide on how to live life more authentically.

Kim-Joy says: “I used to work in mental health before I was on Bake Off so I’ve always been interested in how people work. (Writing this) felt kind of natural because I’m really interested in psychology and I’ve always been trying to figure out myself as much as possible.”

Kim-Joy has previously written five cookbooks and one graphic novel, however Ordinary Joy is her first venture into the self-help genre. The book addresses topics such as setting boundaries, saying no, and saying yes to the right things and people, however Kim-Joy recognises that there is not a one-size-fits-all approach to finding happiness.

Kim-Joy says: “I didn’t want the book to be this is what you have to do. These are my experiences but it’s different for everybody. Everybody is in a different boat.”

Split into nine chapters, Ordinary Joy is an honest account of Kim-Joy’s journey to self-acceptance. In some chapters, Kim-Joy recounts times she has felt the opposite of happiness as she details her experience of social anxiety and chronic daily migraine.

By creating Ordinary Joy, Kim-Joy had to learn how to practice positive thinking in her own life. “(Through writing) I learned to try to do more positive reinforcement and not put the blame cycle on myself. It’s one thing knowing what you need to do and another actually doing it.”

An honest reflection on Kim-Joy’s life so far, it’s a book made by stepping out her comfort zone with the ultimate aim to help others navigate their own journey to happiness. “I want people to feel more joy,” she says. “It makes me happier when I see other people who feel joy - it's contagious for sure”.