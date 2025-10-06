'I was a psychologist in high-security prisons - but a visit to Yorkshire changed my life'

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What’s your first Yorkshire memory?

Driving into York in my mid-30s on a beautiful spring day. I was coming up to the University of York for an interview to do my PhD. Not only was it my first time in York - but it was also my first time in Yorkshire.

After the interview, I went into the city centre with my friend. I remember being totally blown away by the beauty and history and seeing the daffodils decorating the grass around the city walls.

Professor Jo Clarke

I was working in Brixton prison at the time, so the contrast was massive. I immediately knew that I wanted to make York my home. And 25 years later, I’m still here.

What’s your favourite part of the county?

This is such a hard question - there are so many beautiful parts of Yorkshire. I absolutely love York. But I also love Thirsk, partly because it’s such a typically Yorkshire town, but mostly because it reminds me of James Herriot country. I grew up with the stories of James Herriot on the BBC - I can still pick up the phone and say Darrowby 385.

What’s your idea of a perfect day, or a perfect weekend, out in Yorkshire?

Professor Jo Clarke's favourite view is on the road heading north near to Castle Howard

A perfect weekend would have to include time in York seeing the sights, especially The Castle Museum (those room recreations are literally my childhood).

And then maybe a trip to Hunmanby Gap or Fraisthorpe with the horses, letting my mini-Shetland pony run free on the beach at sunrise with the dogs chasing along. And then off to visit a cosy country pub for fish and chips.

Do you have a favourite view?

Driving on the road from Castle Howard northbound is spectacular. There are so many hidden dips… and the view at the end as you head over Slingsby Bank is just breathtaking.

Which Yorkshire stage or screen star, past or present, would you like to take for dinner?

Definitely Dame Judi Dench. She’s just phenomenal, and hilarious, and so wise - I’d love to chat with her about all the amazing people she’s met and worked with. It’s incredible how she’s survived in such a cut-throat industry and still seems to keep her integrity and humility.

If you had to name your Yorkshire ‘hidden gem’, what would it be?

The village of Kilnsey near Grassington in Wharfedale. I stayed there a few years ago, and every morning the horses would walk up through the village and past the stone cottages. The experience of hearing the clip-clopping of their hooves and watching the horses walk past every day was wonderful. It’s also a beautiful village in gorgeous countryside.

If you could choose something in Yorkshire to own for a day, what would it be?

The village of Middleham with its history, horses, exquisite views and The Forbidden Corner. I read about it in a Phillipa Gregory novel going back to medieval times, and when I finally visited, it didn’t disappoint.

What do you think gives Yorkshire its unique identity?

It’s the people. Yorkshire people are unique; a tough exterior but extremely kind and generous underneath.

Do you have a favourite restaurant, or pub?

The Earl Grey Tea Rooms in the Shambles in York. It’s a bit like a Tardis as it’s huge on the inside, and it also has a really lovely private room at the top.

Their teas are fantastic - and I can highly recommend the fish platter, baked potatoes and their cream tea. And their homemade soup is some of the best I’ve ever had. They’re also always so welcoming.

How do you think that Yorkshire has changed, for better or for worse, in the time that you’ve known it?

I do think it’s busier, but that’s not a bad thing for the economy. There’s a real effort for York to keep its integrity as a city despite its popularity as a tourist destination, which is really positive.

The whole 25 years I’ve been here, there’s not been a noticeable change in the countryside in Yorkshire - it’s still perfection. Yorkshire just ‘is’. It feels so solid and safe.

Has Yorkshire influenced your work?

I feel proud to live in Yorkshire, and to have undertaken my PhD at the University of York. It’s had a huge influence on my work - including my decision to set up Petros. Our vision is around building resilience for life, and it’s inspiring to work with such a fantastic range of organisations in and around Yorkshire.

This is especially true of the fact that farming and veterinary medicine – massive industries in Yorkshire – are two of the toughest professions in terms of psychological wellbeing.

Both professions have high rates of accidents and suicide, both of which can be prevented with the right interventions. And that’s what Petros is about.

Name your favourite Yorkshire book/author/artist/CD/performer

Mark Addy - and not just because I’m a fan of him in The Full Monty. His voiceover of the poem All Right? by Poet Laureate Simon Armitage is very powerful.

This poem was part of Northern rail’s suicide prevention campaign a few years ago. And working in the area of employee wellbeing and mind health, this is a topic very close to my heart.

I was inspired to do my PhD and set up Petros following my own experience of seeing the mental health challenges which colleagues faced in the criminal justice system. I’m a huge advocate of prevention and early intervention mental health support programmes in the workplace to help people to thrive.

The poem reflects the simplicity of human connection to change the path of someone’s life. It gives me goosebumps.

If a stranger to Yorkshire only had time to visit one place, where should it be?