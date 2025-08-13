While the price of all-inclusive package holidays to popular destinations is on the rise, it’s not deterring families, including Gen Zs, from booking such holidays. Our reporter Sophie Mei Lan Malin decided to check out whether she could save money this summer by taking her children travelling instead of on a package holiday.

I was brought up travelling the world on a range of adventures.

Whether I had been visiting family in Southeast Asia or travelling around the Greek islands, my family just didn’t do package holidays. As a result, I had always turned my nose up at them.

Until I had my own children.

Batu Caves, Malaysia

I quickly discovered that if I wanted a genuine hassle-free break, an all-inclusive resort was just far too appealing. Not to mention the fact that you can predict how much you’ll spend for the entire holiday. The success of an all-inclusive holiday depends on the food, facilities, and fellow customers.

If things are too enjoyable at the resort itself, many don’t even leave. This may kill my nomadic soul, but when you have children, needs must.

We wanted to visit family in Malaysia this summer,but with all-inclusive package holidays not allowing the flexibility we needed, not to mention the price hikes, we decided to take our kids travelling to Southeast Asia instead.

Our DIY holiday with kids

Sophie Mei Lan and family getting food from the local street food market - Jalan Alor

Flights were expensive for our family of seven but accommodation, food, and travel costs for our time were cheap due to the exchange rate.

It was a long journey driving from Yorkshire to fly from London where we parked in the long stay carpark.

We flew from Gatwick to Kuala Lumpur via Dubai. We had to book our own transfers from the airport to the hotel. This meant we had our own taxi rather than dropping off the other families like we normally would have had to do if we had been on a coach as part of our normal package holidays.

Food and Drink

Sophie Mei Lan and husband Danny Malin took five kids travelling in Malaysia

Our growing kids are always hungry and thirsty, which meant we often had to take foodie detours, not to mention stock up on snacks for the hotel.

At least on an all-inclusive holiday they can just help themselves as and when but it did mean they had a wider variety of food.

We ate out lots because it is ridiculously cheap over there, and in hindsight, we perhaps should have booked self-catering to give us the option. On the plus side it gave us a good taste of the local cuisine, and there were a lot of food courts with a range of food to cater for all the family.

Takeaways and dining out, however, was inevitably stressful with the kids due to the time it took to buy them all food from a range of vendors and shops.

Earlier in the Year Sophie Mei Lan and husband Danny Malin took the kids on an all inclusive holiday to Benidorm

On our package holiday, we would often eat tea and then watch the free entertainment at the hotel, no matter how good or bad it was. Instead, we took taxis or monorails to a range of street markets and landmarks such as the Petronas Twin Towers and KLCC at night where we saw a light show. It meant we explored a range of areas a lot more than usual, which was interesting albeit expensive at times.

We had an incredible couple of weeks of arranging our own trips rather than booking with travel agents because there are so many online resources to help you do this which saved us a lot of money. It did take a lot of planning and research time, where we had to try to find activities suitable for everyone.

Our two favourite days, however, weren’t the ones spent hiking mountains and seeing wildlife but in waterparks where we could relax, play and the kids could run around freely. If it had been just us adults, then we could have enjoyed travelling around much more, but the kids all craved a space to play, cool down, and have fun.